Watch: Bryan Adams and the making of Reckless

Bryan Adams spent a lot of years working towards the "overnight success" that came with Reckless, the 1984 album that catapulted him to global success.

The breakthrough started with the album before, 1983's Cuts Like A Knife, which had sold a million copies in the US. Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance knew they had to capitalise on that success, and they set up creating not just a regular album (ie a couple of singles with some filler to pad it out) but a record filled with hits.

Reckless had A-list duets, teen anthems, anthemic power ballads, and some hidden smut (clue: Bryan Adams was 10 in 1969: he could have gotten his first real 6-string then, but it’s unlikely that he would’ve spent his nights down at the drive-in, or that his band mate Jim would’ve quit to get married).

The result was an album that changed his life AND ours. It's one of the reasons why he packs concert halls and arenas to this day. He plays a UK tour this summer: could there be a better cure/end to the Covid-era?

Tickets for Bryan Adams' 2021 summer tour are onsale now.