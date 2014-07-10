Watch Big Big Train Win Last Year's Breakthrough Artist Award

The Breakthrough Artist heralds that middle ground of prog artist.

They’re not newcomers. Neither are they largely recognised by the mainstream. Some have been working hard for years to gain recognition, others have climbed the ladder towards success relatively quickly. Either way, Prog magazine feels they deserve recognition for their efforts as they diligently create music that more and more people are starting to enjoy. Last year, Big Big Train deservedly took the award.

Now, have a look at the contenders for this year’s award and cast your vote at: awards.progmagazine.com.

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have really made an impact this year, returning with the well-received Asymmetry, touring the UK and appearing recently at Sonisphere.

UK rockers Syd Arthur seem to go from strength to strength. Their second album Sound Mirror appeared on new label Harvest and the band have toured with Yes in America.

Sheffield’s 65daysofstatic signed with Superball Music and released the excellent Wild Light album, which saw their instrumental post rock sound take on an even proggier feel.

Matt Stevens has been a busy man, whether it be as guitarist in The Fierce And The Dead (nominated last year) or as a solo artist. His most recent album Lucid was more than good enough to earn him a nomination this year.

Sweden’s Moon Safari have been wowing prog fans in the know for some time with their delightful vocal harmonies. Their latest album, Himlabacken Vol. 1, is without a doubt their best so far.

Aussie prog rockers Voyager have made a real impact in the scene with their latest album V. Now out on the road in their native Australia, they should hit these shores later in the year.

Animals As Leaders are led by the explosive guitar talent of Tosin Abasi, and these US instrumental prog musicians continue to amaze with their spellbinding talent.

John Wesley made his name working with the likes of Marillion, Fish and Porcupine Tree. But his latest album Disconnect proves what a powerful musician he is in his own right.

Skyharbor are another fine example of how India is embracing progressive music and making it their own. We await their new album Evolution with much anticipation.

Last year, The Safety Fire’s Dez Nagle took part in the Prog Rocks! roundtable for the magazine. This year he’s nominated for an award. That’s progression right there…

Don’t forget to cast your votes at: awards.progmagazine.com.