Vote In Video Of The Year Category

We launched the Progressive Music Awards yesterday, and with it came a host of new categories for you to vote in. One of those is Video Of The year. In the digital age it becomes ever more important in the way band’s present themselves, and without the need for extensive budgets with today’s modern technology, sheer creativity and a bit of imagination, and any band can come up with something that holds up against anything a major label could conjure up.

This is something we hope is conveyed in the nominees for the inaugural Video Of The Year award. Take a look at each of the videos nominated and then cast your votes via the Prog website at www.progmagazine.com/awards.

ALAN REED - RAZOR

Graphic short from the former Pallas man’s star-studded Honey On The Razor’s Edge.

BENT KNEE - HANDS UP

A lightbulb moment taken from the Boston six-piece’s 2016 album Say So.

FLAMING LIPS - THERE SHOULD BE UNICORNS

Psychedelic explosion from Wayne Coyne and co’s Oczy Mlody.

GANDALF’S FIST - SHADOWBORN

Steampunk adventure taken from the ‘Fist’s conceptual The Clockwork Fable.

KING CRIMSON - HEROES

Modern-day Crimson inject new meaning into the David Bowie classic, filmed live at Berlin’s Admiralspalast

MASTODON - SHOW YOURSELF

Atlantan four-piece fear the reaper in this video from Emperor Of Sand.

MEW - IN A BETTER PLACE

Out-of-this world Visuals from Danish alt-proggers.

NAD SYLVAN - WHEN THE MUSIC DIES

The Vampirate shows off his angelic side in this video from The Bride Said No.

OPETH - ERA

The Swedes take a trip to the afterlife via the Sorceress.

WOLF PEOPLE - NIGHT WITCH

Tree spirits, fairy stones and mysterious cloaked figures emerge from these Brits’ Ruins.