Vote for your favourite album of 2017

It’s that time of year where we make lists of the best moments of 2017. In fact, we’ve made loads of them. We’ve revealed our Top 100 Albums Of The Year, the best EPs of the year, the best gigs of the year… it just keeps going. But now we want you to have your say – what is the best metal album of 2017?

We’ve already revealed that Mastodon’s Emperor Of Sand is Metal Hammer’s album of the year, but what have you been listening to most? What record has really stood out amongst the rest? It’s been a fantastic year for heavy music, with incredible records from Code Orange, Myrkur, Chelsea Wolfe, While She Sleeps, Paradise Lost, Converge, Kreator and more.

Cast your vote in the poll below to have your say. And if your choice isn’t there, just leave your vote in the comment section. We’ll announce the winner soon!

If your choice isn’t in the above poll, leave your answer in the comment section below!