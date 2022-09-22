Vote for the best track on Metallica’s Load and Reload albums

The five albums Metallica released between 1983 and 1991 is one of the greatest runs in the history of music. Kill ’Em, All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, The Black Album. And we all know that one person who will die on a hill for …And Justice For All, right?

But after that? That‘s where things get a little sticky. 1996’s Load and its 1997 sister album Reload are widely seen as the point where the wheels started wobble on the Metalli-wagon. This once-infallible band were suddenly fallible, and the radical change image – the hair, the eyeliner – only added fuel (sorry!) to the haters’ fire.

Thing is, those albums deserve way more love than they get. There are some stone-cold classics amid their 27 tracks - ones that remained in Metallica’s set list long after the furore had died down. And there are plenty of lost treasures and cult classics spread across both albums as well.

So what’s your favourite song from Load and Reload – the one you think goes toe-to-toe with the best of the rest of Metallica’s towering back catalogue? We’ve given you the chance to have your say - and because we’re feeling generous, we've let you choose up to three tracks.

So go on, show a little love to two albums that deserve way more kudos than they get…