Vote for the best song on Appetite For Destruction

In 1987, rock 'n' roll was changed forever when five LA outlaws dubbed Guns N' Roses unleashed their debut album Appetite For Destruction. Twelve tracks, all of them absolute ragers, guaranteed to improve anyone's day by at least 67%.

From the outrageous Welcome To The Jungle through to bona fide anthem Sweet Child O' Mine and the swaggering It's So Easy, Appetite For Destruction is the bible of dangerous rock music, dripping with charisma and attitude, but with bombastic musical chops to back it up.

It's no wonder that Appetite... is one of the biggest-selling debut albums of all-time, with over 30 million copies sold worldwide.

