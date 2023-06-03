Vote for the best metal album of the 2000s

According to the experts, trends happen in 20 year cycles. By that count, we’re well into a 2000s revival - something the recent Sick New World festival in Las Vegas rubber stamped.

But there was way more to the 2000s than wallet chains and baggy jeans. Nu metal bands may have dominated the first few years of the decade thanks to the likes of Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory, Slipknot’s Iowa, Korn’s Issues and Disturbed’s The Sickness, but the explosive 10 years between 2000 and 2009 also saw the rise of metalcore, emo, symphonic black metal and way more. Then we had such giants as Metallica, AC/DC and others returning to show the younger generations how it was done.

But what was the best album that came out in the 2000s?

