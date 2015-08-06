Vintage Trouble exclusive and live

On the eve of their eagerly awaited second album, 1 Hopeful Road, Vintage Trouble visited the Team Rock studios to speak to Big Boy Bloater and the Blues Magazine Show.

As well as performing three exclusive live tracks, the band talked about why it’s taken them three years to record the follow up to 2012’s The Bomb Shelter Sessions and being plucked out of relative obscurity to open up for AC/DC on their Rock Or Bust world tour.

As bassist Rick Barrio Dill tells The Blues Magazine Show: “Finding out that Angus Young saw our live videos and totally loved it and asked us to come on the road with them playing, it’s crazy.”

1 Hopeful Road will be released on August 14 on Blue Note Records.

Vintage Trouble are featured in the latest issue of The Blues Magazine, click below to read the full story.

Troublemakers: Vintage Trouble Want To Slap You In The Face