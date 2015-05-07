Video: Ronnie Wood discovers the Small Faces

We caught up with Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood at the launch of ‘How Can It Be? A Rock & Roll Diary’, the newly-published version of the journal he kept as a 17-year-old.

The diary, filled with hand-written pages detailing encounters with the likes of Jeff Beck, Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, Keith Moon, Marianne Faithfull and many more, was lost for 50 years, but its rediscovery led to a deal with Genesis Publications, who are publishing it as a replica edition alongside a series of new sketches from the guitarist.

In our exclusive clip, Wood reads from his diary, and reveals the unusual way he first came to hear about The Small Faces.

For more information about the book, visit the publisher’s website.