VIDEO: Max Cavalera on the meaning behind Mother Of Dragons

The Soulfly frontman gives the lowdown on new track Mother Of Dragons, taken from latest album Archangel.

To some of you, the phrase ‘mother of dragons’ can only be about Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones, but it’s not the case for Max Cavalera. Despite admitting he’s a fan of the show and its brutality, the song is in fact dedicated to his wife as it’s the name Soulfly’s Facebook fans have dubbed her.

“Other people write love songs for their wife, I write thrash songs!” jokes Max.

