The best new rock songs you need to hear right now

We like it when the United Nations Of Rock comes together, and that's exactly what happened last week, as the UK's Virginmarys beat out Australia's Sisters Doll who beat out Sweden's Night Flight Orchestra in a Tracks Of The Week battle that was thrilling as it was international. So well done to all of them. Or 'bra gjort', as they possibly might say in Stockholm.

The Sheepdogs - Hell Together

The Eagles-esque title track of the Canadians’ just-released EP, Hell Together feels like audio tonic for the soul. A lilting, sunny swirl of honeyed Americana tones, its sweet harmonies, Carole King-infused piano and guitar solos flowing in heart-lifting waves. Lyrically full of contemplation on mortality and life’s steep, unexpected curves, its sugar comes with layers of warming, introspective spice. Very nice indeed. Catch ‘em live in the UK in December.

KOYO - Stoneman

They’re smart, those KOYO guys. This latest slice of the Leeds rockers’ comeback record Onism opens on a dark, slinky note before veering into a noisier (but still super melodic) alt rock chorus – and then back into softer territory, slightly spacey existential ramblings and dreamy textures broken up with buzzsaw guitars. Catchy in a pleasingly offbeat sort of way. A cool, commanding ride of a track that keeps you hooked through all seven of its minutes. Clever stuff.

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines - Hotel Flamingo

Hinging on a huge, heartfelt pop chorus – plus an artfully trashy-sexy, Tarantino-inspired music video, starring Kelsy as a drag king with Black Honey singer Izzy Bee Philips – Hotel Flamingo bursts with shimmering 80s synths, guitars and hairspray. It’s sort of like hearing John Waite’s Missing You being reimagined by Heart (at their most flamboyant) as an American radio smash. Coming soon to a power ballads night near you (or it sure as hell should be…).

Will Wilde - Blues Is Still Alive (feat Walter Trout)

British blues singer/harpist Will Wilde makes a striking pairing with Walter Trout on his new album’s title track – a classy, bright-eyed take on old school 12-bar blues. Admittedly lyrics-wise it’s on the pedestrian side (the sort of laboured rhyme and social observation that says ‘school poetry competition’ if you dwell on it), but in any case it’s the music that does the real talking, with fiery harp flourishes from Wilde, beautifully emotive lead lines from Trout (one of those blues guitarists who really makes the instrument ‘talk’ and ‘cry’ as required) and a slick band around them.

Ricky Warwick - All I Want For Christmas… Is Christmas!

Oh god, it’s happening: Christmas singles are officially in our lives again, ready to raise grins and/or have us all reaching for the brandy as early as we can get away with. First up to the 2024 plate is Ricky Warwick, here with a song title that’s so crap it’s kind of brilliant. Think Bill Nighy circa Love Actually, with dirty chugging guitars from Billy Duffy and proper leather-jacketed rockstar vocals courtesy of Warwick and his buddy Joe Elliott. Gleefully corny – but then again, who the fuck wants a ‘cool’ Christmas song anyway? As Ricky puts it: "Christmas for me is a time when the world stops for a day and we can all get off to see the festive lights, take a breath and reset ourselves before getting back on the ride again.”

Split Dogs - Precious Stones

And now for something completely different: loud, punchy, fuck-right-off punk’n’roll from rising Bristol noiseniks Split Dogs, lead with shark-eyed intensity by singer Harry Atkins. “The song shines a spotlight on the people that imply false authority in society based on their job title or financial position,” says guitarist Mil Martinez. “From the obvious traffic wardens all the way up to entitled yoga instructors, nothing burns worse than being falsely reprimanded by another adult so they can attempt to assume dominance over you.”

Dani Hart - No More

Featuring bass parts from Billy "Mr Big/Winery Dogs etc etc etc" Sheehan, the lively No More comes from Chilean/Belgian singer Dani Hart, who was inspired to sing by Axl Rose, and inspired to write the song by the state of the world. "I wrote this song for everyone who's fed up watching bullies lie, manipulate, and call the shots," says Dani. "I'm pissed and disturbed by it all. But I choose to love, to create, to unite, and move forward. I hope this song offers strength to anyone who's been impacted by bullies or unsettled by the state of the world." The song also features a wolf-whistle guitar part, which is always nice.

The Band Feel - In The Garden

We didn't have space for The Band Feel's In The Garden when it was released a couple of weeks back, but they've just filmed a live version and it shows why we might be justified in getting excited about them. The St Louis quartet have shared stages with Cheap Trick, Blackberry Smoke, 38 Special and Rival Sons, and they've just got off the road with Dirty Honey, so they're clearly in good company. In The Garden gives off some classic Black Crowes vibes but with a grating of endearingly youthful zest. File under "The Band Feel? I was into them before they became famous."