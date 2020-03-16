Tracks of the Week: new music from Larkin Poe, Fish and more

Every week we're amazed and delighted by how much new – and, crucially, good – rock'n'roll there is out there. Choosing eight of the best tracks is never an easy job, but we love doing it as it gives us a chance to pull together many different shades of rock in one place. But which track is the best? You decide, by voting in the poll at the foot of this page.

Tonnes of you voted in last week's poll. In the end it was a pretty close call, but The Nile Deltas emerged in first place, with Hands Off Gretel in second and Häxan in third. Well done to all three of them. Check out The Nile Deltas' winning single below, then dive into this week's selection. Bon appetit y'all...

Larkin Poe - Self-Made Man

Start your week right with Megan and Rebecca Lovell and band – aka Nashville-based bluesy rockers Larkin Poe. This single from the sisters’ upcoming album (of the same name) kicks all kinds of ass. If delta blues had a baby with punk, and raised it on beefy rock’n’roll, it might have turned out like this. Tune in, get involved...

Man As Machine - 4 BDs

From the USA to South Africa now, in the company of these Johannesburg rockers. Soulful yet propulsive - with pummelling guitars and funky touches in the verses – this has a touch of Soundgarden going on, a little Foo Fighters and a lot of drive. Say the band: “The song is about hallucinations, disbelief, and the idea that our wildest dreams are often not what we expect them to be.”

Fish - Weltschmerz

Translating as ‘pain of the world’, Weltschmerz is a cerebral yet inviting, enveloping tune for strange times from the ex-Marillion frontman. There’s a whiff of The Who in there, at their most pensive, alongside primal beats and haunting background tones. A lush return to form, from one of rock’s most commanding enigmas.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Rubbernecker

"The lyrics explore feelings of desperation and eroding senses of community in a world that's seemingly gone completely mad," says singer Matt Baty of this weighty, fuzzy yet fiery new single, which comes with a brilliantly disturbing video that’s been influenced by the 16th century Hieronymous Bosch painting The Harrowing of Hell. Like wading through treacle and hellfire at the same time, in a good way.

Daniel Pearson - Brother

If bands like the Black Keys float your boat, you’ll love this cool, snappy fusion of blues rock, garage and soulful sounds. “People tend to think of me as this quiet, sensitive singer-songwriter, but I got my start in rock and punk bands and have always loved loud guitar riffs and big drum sounds” explains Pearson. “Brother is me expressing myself that way.” Nice.

Sky Valley Mistress - Punk Song

Thick slabs of bluesy stoner rock now, with a woozy head and fire in its belly. Punk Song (yeah, it’s not actually a punk song) doesn’t quite know whether it belongs at an ayahuasca retreat in the desert or a dark basement club with a load of bikers, but we’re enjoying listening to these Brits figure it out. Find more on their debut LP Faithless Rituals.

Jared James Nichols - Threw Me To The Wolves Again

Wisconsin singer/guitar-slinger Jared James Nichols is the brains behind this bluesy, dulcet ode to the downtrodden. Don’t let the slow-burn first half or so fool you, though; Threw Me To The Wolves has heated up and blossomed into a full-blown rock butterfly by the end, seemingly propelled by some searing soloing from Nichols. Pain seldom sounded so sweet.

Velvet Insane - Time Will Tell

We'll leave you with this stirring, acoustic-strumming piece of balladry from Swedish rockers Velvet Insane, which captures flavours of Neil Young and Dylan-esque Americana. Need a bit of quiet catharsis, that gently escalates with drums and some uplifting electric lines? This one's your guy.