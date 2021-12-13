Tracks of The Week: new music from Big Big Train, Eric Gales and more

This week's Tracks Of The Week are an undoubtedly outstanding bunch, but before we embark on this week's journey of sonic discovery we must pay tribute to last week's travellers.

So congratulations to Ferocious Dog, who mobilised the Hell Hounds (that's the official nickname for their fans, we're not being rude) into voting for their cover of Hazel O'Connor's classic Will You? so many times that they exceeded the total of all the other bands put together. An absolute triumph.

Coming up behind were NWOCR faves The Hot Damn! with their second single, I Didn’t Like You Anyway, while the chasing pack was completed by Girish & The Chronicles, whose Primeval Desire also proved popular amongst the voting population.

So here's Ferocious Dog (and Hazel O'Connor) again, and it's on with the show.

Big Big Train - Proper Jack Froster

Masters of lush progressive soundscapes, Big Big Train have released this beautiful ode to the bittersweet twists and quietly profound truths of life. Part Genesis, part Routine-era Steven Wilson, plus BBT's own inimitable brand of pastoral Britishness. With an animated video that compliments the song’s narrative perfectly, it’s a deeply moving tribute to vocalist David Longdon, who passed away tragically last month. The full album, Welcome To The World, will be released on January 28.

Goodbye June - See Where The Night Goes

Gear up for the Nashville troupe’s next album (due in February), and get all misty-eyed over happy road-dog images while you’re at it, with this heartwarming title-track, complete with tour montage video. Carving a rootsy, dreamy spot between Rival Sons and Blackberry Smoke – think ‘thinking man's hillbilly AC/DC’ and you’re in the right ballpark – See Where The Night Goes is a party soundtrack with a deep, sensitive soul.

Truck - Make Hay

First of all, this is nowhere near as farmer-y as that band name/song title combo suggests. Initially that felt like a bit of a let-down, but only for a second because Make Hay absolutely rocks. The new project of two stalwarts of the Aussie rock scene – Andy McLean (Horsehead) and Dave Leslie (Baby Animals) – and mixed by Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley (Iron Maiden, Rush, Joe Bonamassa etc etc) it’s got fingers in the brightest sun-traps of the 70s and even the 90s in the chorus.

Eric Gales - You Don’t Know The Blues

Like all the most interesting bluesers, Eric Gales doesn’t just know the blues – he knows how to mess around with it, in a good way. This new single from upcoming, Joe Bonamassa-produced album Crown is a swaggering, funky strut that falls somewhere juicy between Stevie Ray Vaughan, Sly Stone and B.B King, without sounding exactly like any of them. Yes it oozes attitude but it’s super-sweet as well, in a way that makes it feel welcoming, rather than elitist or overly chin-strokey.

Kim Melville - Mr My Man

During the first lockdown Paris-based singer/guitarist Kim Melville released a series of classic rock covers, by artists from Led Zeppelin to Larkin Poe. Now, she stirs up an oomphy, propulsive fusion of Deep Purple vibes and contemporary sheen (other influences like Rival Sons and Zeppelin are also clear) on this original single. Expect to hear more from her in 2022. Also in the video her shoes appear to have heels shaped like ponies – yes, ponies… Nice.

Rob Aldridge And The Proponents (featuring Wanda) - Poor Taste

These guys just came off tour with fellow Alabama native Jason Isbell. Based on this sweet, smart slice of alt-americana it’s easy to see how they’d get along. In the video Rob and guest singer Wanda Wesolowski seem to be having the best time ever, dicking around with nerf guns in a woodland playground – a wry contrast with thoughtful lyrics that explore a (Aldridge has said) “tumultuous relationship that becomes harder to get out of the worse it gets.” Find more on the album Mind Over Manners.

DeeOhGee - Lost At Sea

Previously known as Blackfoot Gypsies, a guise they used while supporting the likes Buddy Guy, the Darkness, Sheryl Crow and Dwight Yaokam, DeeOhGee (or Deeohgee, or Dee Oh Gee, depending on who's telling the story) offer plenty of swagger on Lost At Sea, a woozy slice of rousin', rockin' country honk with plenty of "wee-woo-hoo-ooo" bits to keep the crowds entertained. Fans of the Texas Gentlemen will like this, we reckon. Available early next year as a translucent blue flexidisc, it's also included on debut album New Way Of Life, out now.

Degreed - Into The Fire

With a riff that mixes the demonic and the commercial with the kind of ease that's made stars of fellow Swedes Ghost, Into The Fire climaxes with a chorus that feels so instantly familiar it's either a brilliant example of contemporary rock songwriting or it's been lifted from somewhere else altogether but we can't remember where. Whatever, it's tremendously memorable, and the song finishes with an explosion, which is exciting. From new album Are You Ready, out in February.