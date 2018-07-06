Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from The Magpie Salute, The Dust Coda and more

Miraculously the sun's still out, even more miraculously England are still in the World Cup running (some of us here follow The Football more closely than others...), so how about some new music to soundtrack all these good feels?

Last week you voted these guys into your top three, in reverse order:

3. The Aviators - Goodbye To The Rain

2. Halestorm - Black Vultures

1. Angeline - I Wanna Know

Hearty congratulations to them all! Now, who will you opt for this week? A returning legend or a rising star? You know what to do; have a listen to this delectable selection, then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. But first, let's have a spin of last week's first prize winners (as voted for by you), Angeline...

The Magpie Salute – For The Wind

We’re starting with the latest taste of the new LP from Rich Robinson’s crack squad of hidden musical stars (singer John Hogg, we’re looking at you). It starts out softly, all acoustic strumming and brooding Southern sunset vibes, before swelling into a rocked-up chorus that mixes Allmans-esque guitars with touches of Robinson’s riffier Black Crowes days. Check out the full album when it hits shelves on August 10th.

Dee Snider – Become The Storm

“The rain is nothing to fear, when you become the storm!!” roars His Excellent Blondeness Dee Snider, as this galloping hit of tight, chugging guitars and hair metal harmonies bursts out of your speakers. And Dee’s own pipes are on killer form. Seemingly all those years of not drinking, while his comrades got routinely shit-faced, are now paying off. Be the storm, Dee, be the storm.

The Dust Coda – Let Me Go

The mascara-smeared protagonist makes a screamy, energetic fist of ‘losing it’ in TDC’s new video, but singer/guitarist John Drake still manages to look the most ferocious – essentially just by staring (very piercingly) and singing (like a man about to kill someone). We like what these guys have done so far, and this super-sharp, hard rocking headbanger (including a nicely atmospheric bridge section) has kept us very interested. Rare is it that a band at their level delivers with such fierce intent.

Prophets of Rage – Legalize Me

The comments below this new Youtube video are at least as focused on the subject matter (yes it’s pretty darn obvious) as the music itself. We get that, of course we do, but to overlook the song in its own right would be a shame. It’s a stylish, politically charged mix of rap rock and syncopated bluesy guitar swagger, from the combined creative pool of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill.

Massive Wagons – Under No Illusion

What's a forlorn-looking bespectacled girl in a church – who was seemingly all set to become a nun – supposed to do when she hits a crisis of faith? Ditch the habit and get herself some Massive Wagons, is what (yes we know that sounds a bit weird...). Or at least that's the general gist of the video for this joyously feel-good, singalong-friendly highlight from the Carnforth rock'n'rollers' new album, Full Nelson. Lovely stuff.

Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood – With Animals

"Girl you are a murderer," Mark Lanegan purrs seductively, like a man emerging from a cloud of cigar smoke. Indeed, this next tune is rather smokier and cooler; though from the combined minds of Lanegan and (experimental multi-instrumentalist) Duke Garwood, that's hardly surprising. The title track from their upcoming joint effort, With Animals, it's an alluring, pensive pocket of darkness to contrast with the bright light and heat of late.

Doro – Lift Me Up

Next up the Queen of Heavy Metal makes an appearance in Tracks of the Week, and she means business. Still going strong after decades of rocking the crap out of the heavy music scene, Dusseldorf powerhouse Doro comes bearing a soaring shot of fists-in-the-air power balladry – by turns tender and oomphy. Raise your air guitars, sway your lighters and enjoy... and check out her double album, Forever Warriors, Forever United, which goes on sale in August.

Icarus Dive – Hydra

We'll leave you with the new track from British alt-rockers Icarus Dive. There are big flavours of Queens Of The Stage and the rockier end of Muse here (not least in the Homme/Bellamy-nodding vocals of singer-guitarist Joe Hook), and crunchy guitars and theatrical sensibilities (the vocal harmonies, the gear changes) add an almost prog-metal hint. Interested? Listen to more on EP Among The Thorns.

Have good weekends y'all.