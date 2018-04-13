Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Ghost, KOYO and more

Welcome, dear peoples, to our weekly batch of fresh tuneage from the bountiful oven of rock. We love this part of the week, as it involves listening to a whole tonne of music from a range of artists, finding quality new blood along the way. We hope you enjoy the selection below, and have righteous weekends all round...

Ghost – Rats

Let’s kick off in style with the first single from the Swedes’ new album (or rather, their “fourth sacred psalm” as the announcement reads), with the newly appointed Cardinal Copia at the helm. It’s the sound of Queen having a macabre but fabulous party with Vincent Price – on a ghost train, running through a graveyard, with a load of rats. In other words, it’s pretty great.

Church Of the Cosmic Skull – Cold Sweat

Now for another religious experience, this time of a more chipper nature – and from Nottingham. Complete with immaculate vocal harmonies, Hammond organ, electric cello and a sunshiny-but-knowing vibe that falls somewhere between Thin Lizzy and ELO, it’s the kind of psych’n’roll jollity we can definitely get on board with. Check out their album, Science Fiction, which comes out in May.

The New Roses – One More For The Road

‘One more for the road?’ Oooh go on then. Good-time all-American rock’n’roll that’s actually from Germany, this hearty, breezy sing-along merrily tips its hat to the likes of Aerosmith and Kid Rock, amid a feel-good montage of behind-the-scenes footage and onstage snippets. Nice.

‘77 – Last Chance

The band name hardly leaves you guessing, does it? Yes this boot-stomping hard rock’n’roll romp from Spanish dudes Last Chance is firmly Of A Certain Era, but gleefully so. The verse hook and rhythm feels somewhere between Radar Love by Golden Earring and notes of the Stones and Skynyrd, before beefing up for the chorus.

KOYO – Jettisoned

21st century progressive music is in good hands, if this latest single from KOYO is anything to go by – a crescendoing, hypnotic blend of shoegazey atmosphere, psychedelic prettiness and Radiohead-esque aggro. Check ‘em out on tour this month, and at various festivals this summer.

Gorilla Riot – Bad Son

A bluesier number from Manchester rockers Gorilla Riot, who’ve dialled back the distortion in favour of an atmospheric, pensive blend of rootsy acoustic layers, electric flourishes and Chris Cornell-nodding vocals. Lush guitar solo too. Nice job fellas.

Black Stone Cherry – Southern Fried Friday Night

Get geared up for the weekend in the company of Kentucky boys Black Stone Cherry, with this weighty, swaggering piece of hard rock “redneck attitude”. Should come with its own tattoos, grill and huge supply of bourbon. Mmmm bourbon...

Ross The Boss – By Blood Sworn

When life gives you lemons, or Friday gives you aggro, you need Manowar… sorry, Ross The Boss (aka Manowar singer Ross Friedman). This oomphy meatloaf of swords, longboats and chugging heavy metal guitars – tied together with tasty solos and shrieks about blood, gods of war and the like – will crush your woes like flies. Huzzah!