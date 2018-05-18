Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Clutch, Ghost and more

We like new music here at Classic Rock. Obviously the old stuff's great too, but there's something uniquely satisfying about discovering a killer track for the first time – especially if the band in question go on to become a firm favourite. So once a week we comb through the latest tunes and share the best with you guys.

Clutch – Gimme The Keys

Neil Fallon and his merry Marylanders are back with a brand new song, and it’s a good ‘un – all galloping riffage and some of Fallon’s more real world-hinting lyrics to date. Play it, then wait patiently (read: impatiently) for the full album, Book Of Bad Decisions in September.

Radio Moscow – Driftin’

No so much Radio Moscow as Radio Desert In Alabama (just look at the video, plus they’ve clearly spun a bit of Skynyrd in their time) or Radio ‘70s Britain (there’s ample Zeppelin- and Purple-esque grooving in here), this new track from the Iowa trio mixes blues, heady psychedelic streaks and sink-your-teeth-in riffs. Highly more-ish stuff.

Lilly Hiatt – Records

Time for some countrified cheer with a bittersweet edge. Taken from Hiatt’s latest album, Trinity Lane, this is a warm, confessional ode to fantastic plastic that pours out of the record player (or your headphones) like honey laced with bourbon. And as the title suggests, it features many records. Which we like.

The Record Company – I’m Getting Better (And I’m Feeling It Right Now)

Guitar-jangling, harmonica-blasting new slice of the LA-based trio’s upcoming album, All Of This Life – which is out on June 22. Complete with swinging pace and background ‘woo!’s and ‘yeow!’s, it’s a happy yet rugged shot of the good stuff. Just try to stop your toes tapping...

Ghost – Dance Macabre

We're a little bit in love with this. If you’re new to the Ghost party, you’ve picked a brilliant time to join. One of the punchiest, poppiest numbers from upcoming album Prequelle, this has the kind of chorus that will never leave your brain. EVER. But you won’t care.

Brann Dailor – Red Death

The Mastodon co-founder/drummer/co-vocalist has released his first ever solo track, inspired by new DC Comics graphic novel Dark Days: The Road To Metal. There are definite flavours of his day job (brooding weight, intense guitar pounding as things get heavy…) but coupled with a thoughtful smokiness and atmospheric verses that suit the book’s darker vibes. Nice.

Black Coffee – I Barely Know Her

Next up we've got three hairy fellas from Columbus, Ohio, who come bearing much guitar-thrusting tastiness. It starts out slowly enough, but before long this hooky cut from their debut album, Take One, is rocking out like a total badass. The sound of '70s and '80s classic rock greats, but with a youthful kick up the arse and up-to-date production oomph.

Body Count feat. Max Cavalera – All Love Is Lost

Just been jilted by your significant other, and not reached the accepting, philosophical phase yet? Try this shot of pure, unadulterated fury from Ice T and co, made even ragier with the deathly roars of Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy frontman Max Cavalera.

WARNING: Not suitable for work or the school run, unless you’re a serial killer.