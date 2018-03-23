Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Virginmarys, Jetbone and more...

Welcome, dear peoples, to another round of new music from the good ship Rock – with a particularly healthy crop of newer names this week. Last week you voted these guys into the top three:

3. Thunder – Higher Ground

2. Small Town Titans – Spoonman

1. Florence Black – Breadfan

Good work, good tunes – good things all round. So who’ll sway your vote this week? Have a listen to our selection board below, then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page; after a spin of last week’s first prize winners, South Wales’ very own Florence Black. Enjoy, rock on, party hard, and have excellent weekends…

-

Jetbone – Come Out And Play

“I’m DELICIOUS! The sweetest bite!” quoth these rock’n’roll Scandinavians on the debut/title single from their upcoming third album. A little like a sunnier, jacked-up version of (Primal Scream’s) Rocks – played by smart, kinda funky Swedes – it’s perked up our Friday no end. But what do you think?

InTechnicolour – Shaker

The video might depict an amusingly amateur, 80s-inspired footie match, but the song itself (from Brighton rockers InTechnicolour) is all weighty, introspective intent. Bringing a slightly Kyuss-esque gravitas to the table, it’s a fuzzy yet groovy tune – with bite and a mature soft side.

The Amorettes – Everything I Learned I Learned From Rock’n’Roll

Easily one of the best things the Scottish trio have done so far, this is super-tight but still loose and charismatic. The musical touchstones are obvious (AC/DC, Motorhead, a touch of Meat Loaf in the chorus…) but capitalised on with urgency and panache. Plus it has a good ‘list chorus’ – “Sex Pistols, Beatles and The Rolling Stones… Joan Jett, Johnny Thunders, Dee Dee Ramone…”

Virginmarys – Blind Lead The Blind (Through The Dark)

Ahead of their regional live dates next month, the Virginmarys have released this gorgeously melancholy acoustic cut from forthcoming sessions record Northern Sun Sessions. Main man Ally Dickaty is a monster on the heavier, amped-up band stuff, but this is a reminder of his prowess as a relatable, personal singer-songwriter.

Earthless – Volt Rush

How about some fast-paced fun from San Diego? A woozy, psychedelic but fundamentally very hooky, goodtime number from instrumental rock trio Earthless – accompanied by a pizza-touting everyman ‘superhero’ on a skateboard.

Death By Unga Bunga – Cynical

These garage rocking Norwegians come bearing synths and tasty twin-lead guitars on this feel-good new single; taken from So Far, So Good, So Cool which is on sale on April 6th. Honestly we feel pretty uncynical having listened to it a few times…

Sevendust – Dirty

Moody, riff-crunching alt metal from Atlanta heavyweights Sevendust, evoking hints of Chevelle and the Devin Townsend Project. Razor-sharp, almost proggy (in a very current sense of the word) tuneage. Satisfyingly cerebral, but still rocking, hard stuff.

Matt Zajac – Lady In White

Now here’s an interesting one. If we’re really honest we’re not totally convinced by the vocals here, but there’s something about Lady In White that’s pulled us in. Zajac evidently knows how to write a proper pop song – laced with sweet 70s vibes and a melody that reminds us of Uriah Heep’s Easy Livin’ – and the guitar work is prettily slick throughout. Tune in and see what you think…