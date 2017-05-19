Tracks of the Week: music and videos from Soundgarden, Royal Blood and more...

Last week’s winners were Koyo, followed by Steven Wilson in second place and Mount Holly in third. A super trio of tunes, well done to them all. So who does it for you this week? We’ve scoured the various echelons of rock’n’roll, and are rather taken with the selection below. But naturally it’s what YOU think that matters here, so listen, judge ruthlessly and vote for your favourite at the foot of this page.

First, however, here’s last week’s winning track again:

Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 48 hours, you’ll know that the incredible voice behind this song tragically passed away on Wednesday night – having committed suicide after a Soundgarden gig in Detroit, it’s been revealed. Chris Cornell was one of a kind, and at 52 he seemed far too young to go just yet. So let’s at least remember the wealth of inspiring rock he left us with, of which this is surely one of most stirring examples.

Royal Blood – Hook, Line & Sinker

The Brighton starlets continue to create positive omens for their next album with this banging new one. Royal Blood have a formula – mighty, swaggering garage-blues, making a full band out of a bass and drums – but it’s a damn good one that they’ve finessed and enhanced since they first sprang onto rock’s radar in 2013, as this track attests.

Necromandus – Don’t Look Down Frank

What’s that? A new Necromandus album you say? Coming from a band who only released one album – in 1999, even though it was recorded in 1973 (after they were plucked out of Cumberland by one Tony Iommi) – we can honestly say we didn’t see this coming. Now this first taste is here, however, it’s jolly nice to have them back.

Metallica – Halo On Fire (live)

A classy, full throttle piece of live action from the Metallica camp now, for your listening (and viewing) pleasure. Mixed to perfection shot in moody monochrome. A little more than your regular gig video.

The Dives – Make It Like The Movies

What happens when Paul ‘Starchild’ Stanley’s son starts a band? Good things, apparently, based on this cut from NYC power pop rockers The Dives. Fronted by Evan Stanley (who does sound a bit like his dad here, without being a carbon copy) it’s more Elvis Costello than Kiss, and we rather like it; unreservedly chirpy, with a more-ish chorus to die for. Promising stuff.

Biters – Vulture City

The Atlanta crew’s new album The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be is out today (19 May), and this sassy, bluesy-hooked number is one of our favourite tracks from it. There’s a hint of ZZ Top’s Sharp Dressed Man in the opening drive, spruced up with catchy glam stompiness. Best enjoyed as the weekend looms into view, with a cold beer and some sun (if you’re lucky/not in the UK).

Junkyard Dolls – Shotgun Suzie

They look a bit like a grungy cast of The Young Ones, and the video is clearly very homemade, but there’s something oddly convincing about Essex’s Junkyard Dolls – in this dirty, groovy shot of blues rock’n’roll. It’s the sort of thing we can imagine finding upon stumbling into a pub jam in Harlow (their hometown), and being pleasantly surprised and impressed by.

Dragonforce – Ashes Of The Dawn

If the bonkers, breakneck-speed power metal of Dragonforce can’t lift you out of any residual melancholia (following this week’s sad, Soundgarden-related rock news) we’re not sure what will. Or at least it’ll distract you, in the merriest, most comic-booky way possible. Thank you Herman Li and co, you lovely, lovely speed freaks.