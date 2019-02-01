Louder's Tracks Of The Week: new music from Sammy Hagar, Candlemass and more

A brand new single from the Red Rocker, a bit of riff-heavy hard rock courtesy of Candlemass – starring a suitably noodly solo from Mr Tony Iommi himself – the latest from grime-metal hybrid pioneers Pengshui (come on, it's a great name) and an entry from the son of Tony Hawks in the form of supercharged alt-rockers Warish: we have all this and so much more in this week's round up of new music. Before we get to all that, it's time to announce the winners of last week's vote. In an extremely closely-fought round – with only 25 votes separating 3rd and 1st place – especially firm congrats go out to all three winners this week.

3. High Rise - My Solitude, Your Hope

2. Hands Off Gretel - I Want The World

1. Matt Mitchell & The Coldhearts - Black Diamonds

Who will win this week's round? Well, that's up to you. Get your ears around each of the tracks below and vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page. You can also follow the playlist on Spotify for updates as they happen each Friday. For now, a look back at last week's striking winning song.

