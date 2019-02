Hardcore punk was once belligerent. In the genre’s infancy, bands couldn’t play their instruments and vocalists barely sang a note in tune, but none of that mattered when the room was bursting with like minded beings. All of sudden the social outcasts found a creative channel for their day-to-day hardships; a moment in your life where your frustrations evaporate into nothingness.

No Warning frontman Ben Cook is now in Fucked Up (Image: © Ollie Millington/Redferns)