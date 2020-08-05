This blues rock version of Gnarls Barkley's Crazy will make Joe Bonamassa consider a career change

Back in November last year, Shadow & The Thrill won Classic Rock’s regular Tracks Of The Week with their song Sugarbowl. But this week they’ve pulled out the big guns: a version of Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 Grammy-winning smasheroo Crazy.

If I’m honest, I didn’t think much of Crazy when it came out. I wasn’t really paying attention. Turns out everyone else was: Since then, every fucker’s covered it: Nelly Furtado, The Kooks, Charlotte Church, Texas – all the greats.

Well, you can all stop covering it now, fuckers. It’s been covered by Shadow & The Thrill – aka Tony Cardenas-Montana (known for his guitar slinging for Great White and Slash) and drummist/keyboarderer Brentt James Arcement (of Fiona Apple, Jaded and Live fame) – and it's staying covered.

Shadow & The Thrill’s version is an insta-classic that should be immediately added to your local classic rock radio station playlists, make Joe Bonamassa consider a job in insurance, remind Slash what it’d be like if he had a big hairy-chested blokey-bloke as a singer, and have the ghost of Gary Moore kicking himself.

In the hands of S&TT, it’s a huge, soulful, swinging blues song, with great guitar playing and an amazing vocal from Tony “The world is yours” Montana (“Brentt told me, ‘If you’re going to do it, you better sing it like it’’s the last thing you’re going to sing on earth’. I took those words to heart”). Gnarly.