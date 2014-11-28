The Ten Most Metal Songs On Rocksmith 2014

Recently, we at Metal Hammer had a bash at Rocksmith: 2014 Edition to see if it could actually teach us to competently handle a guitar. One thing we noticed while playing was just how badass the soundtrack is – so, here before you, we present the ten most metal songs to feature in the game!

Iron Maiden – The Trooper

A name synonymous with heavy metal, Iron Maiden will forever cast a gargantuan, Eddie-shaped shadow over any band that picks up a guitar. Featuring the ultimate Murray/Smith twin-harmonies ever scorched onto tape, _The Trooper _has you bashing your axe like you’re riding into battle alongside Steve Harris himself. On horseback, obviously.

Pantera – Cemetery Gates

One of the less caustic tracks in the Pantera canon (and no, we’re not including the spandex years), Cemetery Gates is one of the titanic Texans’ far-reaching, ambitious numbers. Aside from Phil Anselmo’s grandiose highs and that riff, the tail-end of the song boasts one of the late, untouchably great Dimebag’s most sprawling, god-damn epic solos. Apart from Floods… Maybe.

Slayer – War Ensemble

Cut from Seasons In The Abyss – possibly the second-best thrash album following Reign In Blood – War Ensemble packs the same pant-shitting punch present on the likes of Angel Of Death and Hell Awaits. If you’re not screaming ‘The final swing is not a drill, it’s how many people I can kill!’ at your telly while playing this, you’re beyond help.

**White Zombie – Thunder Kiss ‘65 **

Looking like a gang of homeless pirates and churning out the harshest industrial metal to bludgeon the mainstream since Ministry, White Zombie’s ‘hit’ was successful with fair reason. Unrivalled in catchiness, the staccato, militaristic riff is still a staple in Rob Zombie’s solo shows over two decades later.

Mastodon – Blood And Thunder

Plucked from a concept album about Moby Dick (a lot better than it sounds, trust us), Blood And Thunder blends the horrifying heaviness of Mastodon’s past with the proggier, slightly trippy elements that would come to the forefront later in their career. Utilising one of the band’s most iconic riffs to date, Blood And Thunder remains a fan favourite to this day. And that mid-section, man! Terrifying.

Avenged Sevenfold – Bat Country

Long have they been tipped to be the next Metallica (some may argue the band took this a little too literally with their new album), but Avenged Sevenfold’s City Of Evil finally spread their infection to the population at large. See Bat Country to witness why Zacky Vengeance and Synyster Gates are the poster-boys for fresh fret-bashing talent.

System Of A Down – Hypnotize

One of System’s ‘normal’ songs – if you can call it that – Hypnotize tones down the mental, downright ridiculous nuances of the band’s sound and paves way for a powerhouse of emotion. To be fair, playing this just got us even more excited about their stop at Wembley in April – because, let’s face it, that’s going to be better than the Sainsbury’s meal-deal, right?

Karawan – Desolate Motion

We’re just going to leave this one here. Don’t even try playing it unless you’re really, really good, otherwise you’ll just end up feeling inadequate and puny.

Alice In Chains – Stone

Hailing from the grunge-legend’s latest opus, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, Stone is proof that the Seattle icons have grown better with age, much like a fine wine or Leonardo DiCaprio. Expunging those trademark grooves like they’re going out of fashion, Jerry Cantrell and co. still remain a potent force in music.

Monster Truck – Sweet Mountain River

Parading about with some of the finest riffs (and beards) in stoner rock, Monster Truck contribute a barrage of feel-good filth to the Rocksmith: 2014 Edition soundtrack. Props to the game’s creators for including an up-and-coming band, and – to be fair – anyone who is unmoved by this song’s dirty, Clutch-esque fun is a heartless wretch.

