The Prog Report: USA

You have cruises for every form of music; a blues cruise, 90’s rock, 80’s hair bands and dozens more. Of course there were last year’s progressive rock cruises, Progressive Nation at Sea cruise and the Cruise to the Edge. Prog Nation had more of a hard rock and prog metal edge to it while Cruise to the Edge featured more classic bands. Well, Cruise to the Edge is back again this year with one of the best lineups in the brief event’s history.

Of course, all-time legends Yes are back as the headliners. The band, now with singer Jon Davison, has been touring all over the world in support of their last album Heaven and Earth while performing both Fragile and Close to the Edge in full. Joining them on the ship are prog veterans Marillion, Three Friends, Allan Holdsworth, Caravan, Saga, Anathema, and many more.

(Pic: Gunner Kai Photography)

Some newer bands are also making an appearance such as Jolly, Thank You Scientist, Dave Kerzner Band and Messenger. This makes for a mix of both old and new and is a chance to for audiences of all eras of these bands to check out other the ones they are not familiar with. And to do it while sailing on the open seas is not a bad way to go about it.

Most recently, a final round of bands were added including Spock’s Beard, Enchant and Casey McPherson from Flying Colors making the trip even more enticing. I spoke with the Cruise’s consultant Edgel Groves, about the great lineup.

“I’ve been working with Cruise to the Edge as a consultant since the fall of 2014. Because of my history with Inside Out Music and Progressive Nation at Sea, it was a natural fit for me to team up with CTTE and utilize my expertise and relationships in the Progressive Rock world to garner quality entertainment for the festival.”

(PIc: Gunner Kai Photography)

“The additions we’ve made in the past few weeks have been Enchant, Spock’s Beard & Casey McPherson to name a few… Which I think are crucial to rounding out the overall lineup and help bring a nice balance to bands like Yes, Bigelf and Jolly. We’re very excited about this year’s boat and look forward to having the biggest turnout yet!”

The ship sales in November from the 15th -19th out of Miami, so book it now if you can. Time to make my arrangements!

Roie Avin is the Editor of The Prog Report website.