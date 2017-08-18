The Darkness, Kadavar and more are in today's Tracks Of The Week. Vote Now!

Every Friday the Classic Rock team pools together some of best new rock for your delectation, in a bid to decide which should be crowned our Track Of The Week. Who triumphed last week? In reverse order, the results (as voted for by you) were as follows:

3. Joe Bonamassa – Are You Experienced?

2. The Cadillac Three –Demolition Man

1. H.E.A.T – Time On Our Side

So who’s the best this week? You’re the decision-makers here, so listen then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. You just might make a band you like really happy. But first, how about a spin of last week’s champions H.E.A.T…

The Darkness – Solid Gold

Gold catsuit. Biiiig Bon Scott-era AC/DC riff. Not-so-thinly veiled contempt of label bigwigs… Every Friday night is more fun when it begins with The Darkness, so crack out your finest air guitars and party on down like happy mad things. Yeah.

Kadavar – Die Baby Die

Matched with such ‘choons as Vampires, Skeleton Blues and Words of Evil – on the Berlin trio’s upcoming oeuvre Rough Times – the nostalgic darkness of Die Baby Die makes a lot of sense. Accompanied by a cheerfully stabby video (featuring knife-wielding madmen, trippy lighting effects and some expert beard-grooming) it’s one of the best things the late 60s/early 70s never had, but wish they did.

The Rah’s – The Time Is Now

Fighting talk, and axework, from these hard rocking Scots. Mixing post-punky hints of Killing Joke with heavy blues-based hooks, it’s a rousing call-to-arms of a song. Promising stuff.

Wolf Alice – Beautifully Unconventional

With an increasingly healthy fanbase, lots of critical love and a Grammy nomination under their belts, Londoners Wolf Alice have been on a steady roll for the last couple of years or so. And it’s not just for cool indie kids either; Beautifully Unconventional rocks along with jutting part-Cardigans, part-grunge swagger.

Otherkin – Come On, Hello

Four fiesty Irish boys, one colossal-sounding lighter-waver of a rock song. Come On, Hello evokes all the good bits of the 90s – think prime-era Oasis and the joie de vivre of Supergrass, cooked up with a whole load of sunshiney vibes and driving guitars. Happy times.

Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

A rare live version of this utter classic from Stone Temple Pilots, you’ll most likely recognise the song even if you don’t know much else about these guys (then fronted by the late Scott Weiland, and also temporarily fronted by the – sadly similarly absent – Chester Bennington). Grunge at its most stirring.

David Ramirez – Time

A mournful, piano-led number now, courtesy of Americana-favouring Texan David Ramirez. A lovely, intelligent visit to the country, replacing porches and pitchforks with arty shots of studio recording, whiskey bottles and books about Chet Baker. Less yee-haw, more Hiss Golden Messenger and the like.

Threshold – Small Dark Lines

Full-throttle progressive metal, anyone? With a pleasingly Rammstein-esque verse riff, but less German? Look no further than this earnest new one from Threshold, with synths weaving into a stars-reaching chorus. Ok so the video’s not exactly the subtlest interpretation for the song title (the guest stars quite literally paint dark lines on themselves), but it still works. And the song’s mighty catchy.