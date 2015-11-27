Trending

The Classic Rock Roll Of Honour 2015

By Classic Rock  

The 2015 Classic Rock Awards in pictures.

The date: November 11, 2015. The place: The Roundhouse, London. The event: The 11th Classic Rock Roll Of Honour, starring Queen, Jimmy Page, Bruce Dickinson, Lemmy, Noddy Holder, a poet, several drunken revellers and a Canadian wrestler. Step this way for the Greatest Show On Earth…

It all happens in something of a blur. A deep breath. A few steps up on to a stage that will shortly be graced by true rock’n’roll royalty, I say a few words of welcome and the 11th annual Classic Rock Roll Of Honour is officially underway – MC-ed by Fozzy frontman/WWE wrestling superstar Chris Jericho.

There’s a grand piano front and centre, and it’s currently unoccupied. TeamRock Executive Director Alexander Milas heads to the stage. No, he’s not going to play, rather he says this: “In 2016 the Classic Rock Awards will be Live From Tokyo.”

Yep, last year Hollywood, this year London, next year Tokyo… Classic Rock truly is a global concern. And, fittingly, there’s a bona fide global superstar in the room to launch it: Yoshiki Hayashi, frontman with multimillion-selling Japanese band X-Japan. With a string quartet in support, Yoshiki plays an intimate piano performance of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and his own band’s Without You. Dom arigato, Yoshiki, we’ll see you next year!

Image 1 of 36

Rick Wakeman, Alice Cooper, Steve Hogarth and Brian May

Image 2 of 36

Europe tearing it up onstage

Image 3 of 36

Alice Cooper and Chris Jericho share a moment...

Image 4 of 36

Blackberry Smoke, on smokin' form

Image 5 of 36

Blackberry Smoke

Image 6 of 36

Rick Wakeman

Image 7 of 36

Brian May snaps his old pal Joe Satriani

Image 8 of 36

Our Mastro award winner, Joe Satriani

Image 9 of 36

Alice Cooper with his Classic Album award (for Welcome To My Nightmare)

Image 10 of 36

Image 11 of 36

Bruce Dickinson with our (reader-voted) Album Of The Year Award for Iron Maiden's The Book Of Souls

Image 12 of 36

Thunder

Image 13 of 36

Jimmy Page with Led Zeppelin's Reissues Of The Year award

Image 14 of 36

Blues rockers King King

Image 15 of 36

Bruce Dickinson accepts Iron Maiden's Album Of The Year gong

Image 16 of 36

Rocker/superbiker James Toseland

Image 17 of 36

Super agent Rod MacSween, with his VIP award

Image 18 of 36

The pimped-up Roundhouse exterior...

Image 19 of 36

The Urban Voodoo Machine get the party started...

Image 20 of 36

Image 21 of 36

Outstanding Contribution winner Nils Lofgren

Image 22 of 36

The Cadillac Three

Image 23 of 36

Cleo Rocos looking fabulous

Image 24 of 36

Best New Band We Are Harlot

Image 25 of 36

Our Showman of the Year, Noddy Holder

Image 26 of 36

Phil Jupitus presents Noddy Holder with his Showman award

Image 27 of 36

Scientist Matt Taylor

Image 28 of 36

Wilko Johnson

Image 29 of 36

Bill Oddie

Image 30 of 36

Europe, post-Comeback award victory

Image 31 of 36

Japan X's Yoshiki serenades guests

Image 32 of 36

Classic Rock's Nicky Horne meets Jimmy Page on the red carpet

Image 33 of 36

Ginger Wildheart

Image 34 of 36

Joey Tempest

Image 35 of 36

Joe Satriani presents Brian May with Queen's Living Legend award

Image 36 of 36

Janie Hendrix with her brother's Tommy Vance Inspiration award

