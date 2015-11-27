The Classic Rock Roll Of Honour 2015

The date: November 11, 2015. The place: The Roundhouse, London. The event: The 11th Classic Rock Roll Of Honour, starring Queen, Jimmy Page, Bruce Dickinson, Lemmy, Noddy Holder, a poet, several drunken revellers and a Canadian wrestler. Step this way for the Greatest Show On Earth…

It all happens in something of a blur. A deep breath. A few steps up on to a stage that will shortly be graced by true rock’n’roll royalty, I say a few words of welcome and the 11th annual Classic Rock Roll Of Honour is officially underway – MC-ed by Fozzy frontman/WWE wrestling superstar Chris Jericho.

There’s a grand piano front and centre, and it’s currently unoccupied. TeamRock Executive Director Alexander Milas heads to the stage. No, he’s not going to play, rather he says this: “In 2016 the Classic Rock Awards will be Live From Tokyo.”

Yep, last year Hollywood, this year London, next year Tokyo… Classic Rock truly is a global concern. And, fittingly, there’s a bona fide global superstar in the room to launch it: Yoshiki Hayashi, frontman with multimillion-selling Japanese band X-Japan. With a string quartet in support, Yoshiki plays an intimate piano performance of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and his own band’s Without You. Dom arigato, Yoshiki, we’ll see you next year!

Image 1 of 36 Image 2 of 36 Image 3 of 36 Image 4 of 36 Image 5 of 36 Image 6 of 36 Image 7 of 36 Image 8 of 36 Image 9 of 36 Image 10 of 36 Image 11 of 36 Image 12 of 36 Image 13 of 36 Image 14 of 36 Image 15 of 36 Image 16 of 36 Image 17 of 36 Image 18 of 36 Image 19 of 36 Image 20 of 36 Image 21 of 36 Image 22 of 36 Image 23 of 36 Image 24 of 36 Image 25 of 36 Image 26 of 36 Image 27 of 36 Image 28 of 36 Image 29 of 36 Image 30 of 36 Image 31 of 36 Image 32 of 36 Image 33 of 36 Image 34 of 36 Image 35 of 36 Image 36 of 36

Classic Rock 218: News & Regulars