The Best Of 2014: The Classic Rock Playlist

Icons & Legends, Anthems, Hardy Perennials to New Kids On The Block (not literally, mind), there’s something for every discerning rock taste…

Icons & Legends

Still ruling the roost after all this time…

Be Lucky - The Who * Louder Than Words - Pink Floyd * Rainbow - Robert Plant * 41 Shots (American Skin) - Bruce Springsteen * Fault Lines - Tom Petty * Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) - David Bowie * Almost Like The Blues - Leonard Cohen * What’s Broken - David Crosby * Belle Fleur - Stevie Nicks * _Dark Sunglasses - Chrissie Hynde _

Anthems

Built for the ages…

_Something From Nothing - Foo Fighters _ * Play Ball - AC/DC * Open My Eyes - Rival Sons * Me And Mary Jane - Black Stone Cherry * Bent To Fly - Slash * Shakin’ Hands With The Holy Ghost (Live) - Blackberry Smoke * Chemical Rain - California Breed * Body Parts - Ginger Wildheart * Wow - Prince & 3rdEyeGirl * Turn Blue - Black Keys * Gimme Something Good - Ryan Adams



Hardy Perennials

Things wouldn’t be the same without ‘em…

Walk Me To The Bridge - Manic Street Preachers * One Minute - Uriah Heep * Gotta Get It Right - Sixx Am * Shore Power - Chris Robinson Band * Speakeasy - Nazareth * Live ’Til You Die - Magnum * Thousand Little Pieces - Dan Baird & Homemade Sin * Somebody Fucked With Me - Buckcherry * Angel Of Mercy - Black Label Society * Valkyrie - Asia

Comeback Kings & Queens

The ones that came in from the cold…

The L.O.C. - The Tea Party * Postcard From The Past - Billy Idol * Space Invader - Ace Frehley * Do You Ever Think Of Me? - Tim Wheeler * Open Up (That’s Enough) - The Dead Weather * Matamoros - The Afghan Whigs * Underworld - Brody Dalle * Claw Machine - The Datsuns * Eye Of The Storm - Bush

New Kids On The Block

Tomorrow’s stars today…

Danse Macabre - Purson * Come On Over - Royal Blood * I’ll Be The First - Kill It Kid * Heavy Bells - J Roddy Walston & The Business * Fat Around The Heart - King 810 * Violent Shiver - Benjamin Booker * Fall Into The Party - Twin Atlantic * Jetpack Soundtrack - Lionize * Nowhere To Hide - Crobot * Janice The Stripper Pt1 - Henry’s Funeral Shoe * I Wanna Get Out Of Here But I Can’t Take You Anywhere - Ming City Rockers * Jericho - Preachers Son * Define - Red Racer * Hey I Don’t Know - Kongos * _Aces - Rival State _ * Falling - Cage The Gods * Wallflower - Purple

Collaborations

Two heads are better than one…

Trouble - Bernie Marsden & David Coverdale * Going Back Home - Wilko Johnson & Roger Daltrey * Working Class Man - Jimmy Barnes & Steven Van Zandt * One Way Out (Live) - Gregg Allman With John Hiatt * Paradise (What About Us?) - Within Temptation Ft. Tarja * Who’s Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Feet - Billie Joe Armstrong & Norah Jones * Sonic Attack - Hawkwind Ft. Brian Blessed

The Prog’s Bollocks

All the strangeness you’ll ever need…

Subway Walls - Yes * Cusp Of Eternity - Opeth * Hometown Blues - Syd Arthur * Mask Machine - Flying Colors * Magnolia - The Pineapple Thief * Named After Rocky - Amplifier * Anathema - Anathema * Alien Frequency - Bigelf * The Perpetual Glow Of A Setting Sun - Messenger * I’ve Been Walking (Part 1) - Gazpacho

Metal Gods

They all go up to 11…

The Negative One - Slipknot * Down - We Knew Him Well * Dragonaut - Judas Priest * The Devil’s Whip - Orange Goblin * High Road - Mastodon * Sadiowitch - Electric Wizard * Kill The Power - Skindred * Tarquinius Superbus - Corrosion Of Conformity * Rejoice - Devin Townsend * Electric Halo - Kyng

New Blues

Down ‘n’ dirty…

Friday Night - Hat Fitz And Cara Robinson * Different Shades Of Blue - Joe Bonamassa * Howl - Long John Laundry * Runnin’ - No Sinner * Ain’t Got No - Black State Highway * Bottom Of The River - Walter Trout * I’m Your Baby Now - Ian Mclagan & The Bump Band * It’s Good To Be Alive - Imelda May * Outlaw Angel - Joanne Shaw Taylor * World Blues - Royal Southern Brotherhood * I Refuse To Lose - Jarekus Singleton

Sheer Art Attack

The in sound from way out…

August - North Atlantic Oscillation * Talk To God - Goat * Thank You - Gong * The Candy Man - Primus * Herod - Sunn 0))) & Scott Walker * Délivrance - Alcest * Counting Out - Blueneck * Destroy The World We Love - Knifeworld * Screen Shot - Swans * The Zodiacal Light - Earth

Highway Stars

The finest in Americana and roots…

Burning Bridges - Lucinda Williams * State I’m In - Needtobreathe * Drinking - Sheryl Crow * The No-Hit Wonder - Cory Branan * Saturday’s Eyes - Hiss Golden Messenger * Hanging On - Drive-By Truckers * Blue Sky - Marc Ford * Harvest Home - Mark Lanegan Band * Worried Bout The Weather - Justin Townes Earle * The No No - Baskery

Left Of The Dial

Alt.rock’s greatest hits…

Temporary Ground - Jack White * One And All - Smashing Pumpkins * Indie Cindy - Pixies * People Are Strange Machines - Buzzcocks * Left For Dead - Bass Drum Of Death * Stitch Yourself Up - Little Matador * I Don’t Know You Any More - Bob Mould * Back To The Shack - Weezer * Himalayan - Band Of Skulls * A Million Random Digits - …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead

Hard Rock Heaven

Big, big tunes…

Tearing Down The Walls - H.E.A.T * _Time To Let Go - Work Of Art _ * So Divine… - Tesla * Cold Hearted - FM * Midnight Driver Of A Love Machine - Winger * High Road - Night Ranger * Alone In The Dark Tonight - Ten * All Or Nothing - Vega * Does It Feel Like Love - In Faith * Reality Bites - Brother Firetribe

Guitar Heroes

It’s all about those six-strings…

Levitation - Circa Zero * Blood Run Cold - Bernie Tormé * Morpheus - Steve Rothery * Phantom In The Valley (Live) - Howlin’ Rain * The Soundmaker - Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Party Hard

For when you need to let your hair down…

Hadal Zone Express - Märvel * Your Hour Of Darkness - Urban Voodoo Machine * If You Ever Leave Me I Will Find You - Wilson * Sweet Mary C - Electric Mary * Running With The Dogs - The Treatment * Rub It To Death - Nashville Pussy * Keep Moving On - Blackwolf * We Are The Ones To Fall - Santa Cruz * Payback’s A Bitch - Kory Clarke * Trainwreck 1979 - Death From Above 1979

Blue-Collar Heroes

Hearts of grit…

Gimme Something Good - Ryan Adams * Cruel City - Augustines * Get Hurt - The Gaslight Anthem * Molly Drove Me Away - The People The Poet * Spinners - The Hold Steady * Backroads - Lonely The Brave * Elvis Went To Hollywood - Counting Crows * _Let’s Get Drunk And Get It On - Old 97’s _ * Come Down - Gentlemen Husbands

Under The Covers

Old classics, done new…

Thriller - Chuck Billy * Ain’t No Sunshine - Brent Hinds * The Wizard - Brownout * Kickstart My Heart - Rascal Flatts * Long Train Runnin’ (Live) - Thunder * Stand - The Winery Dogs * Elements And Things - Blues Pills * We Used To Be Friends - Alejandro Escovedo * Sweet Child O’ Mine - Scott Bradlee & Postmodern Jukebox * Straight Up - Me First & The Gimme Gimmes

THE COMPLETE 2014 PLAYLIST

The best songs of 2014. In one giant playlist…

