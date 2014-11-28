The Best Of 2014: Quotes Of The Year

Bruce Dickinson on Glastonbury, Ted Nugent on Sebastian Bach, Gene Simmons on - what else! - his penis. These are the greatest quotes of the past 12 months.

GLASTONBURY

_“Metallica. Glastonbury. Together at last. That felt good.” _

James Hetfield

“I watched a bit of Glastonbury on BBC for the first time in my life this year – I literally forced myself to watch five minutes of Metallica without vomiting.”

Mark E Smith of The Fall

_“If people are finally going to accept metal at Glastonbury, it should at least be British.” _

Rob Halford

_“Anywhere Gwyneth Paltrow goes and you can live in an air-conditioned yurt is not for me.” _

Bruce Dickinson

SEX

_ _

_“I just don’t see the sexism in it. I know there’s half-naked women shaking their butts, but for me it looked amazing.” _

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor on the twerk-tastic video for The Motherload

_ _

_“Paul Stanley is the soul of Kiss. I’m the cock.” _

Gene Simmons

“You can’t wear anything underneath a leather jumpsuit. Just a G-string. And socks.”

Suzi Quatro sets an entire generation of men aflame. Again

THE ANIMAL KINGDOM

_“The male frogs also have an unusually large vocal sac, a nearly transparent piece of skin that inflates to produce its unique high-pitched chirping sound.” _

Scientists who named a new species of frog, Dendropsophus Ozzyi, after Ozzy Osbourne

“A hundred and twenty scientists and competition winners – not to mention the three hundred very curious penguins.”

James Hetfield on the audience at Metallica’s one-off gig in Antarctica

THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

_“If you just want to make money, then get the latest haircut and cram all the cocks into your mouth that you can. Get them corporate cocks in you now.” _

Ginger Wildheart, still flying the rock’n’roll flag

_“The industry was once run by mavericks. Now it’s run by fucking bean counters.” _

Joe Elliott

_“Nowadays I have a problem telling who’s in the band and who’s in the crew. No one looks like a rock star.” _

Ozzy Osbourne

_“The owner of Spotify is worth three billion dollars. He’s richer than Paul McCartney and he’s never written a song.” _

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys

SAUCER OF MILK

_“Just imagine: thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of music lovers all not witnessing an exclusive concert by Nickelback in London.” _

Craig Mandell, the man behind the ‘Don’t Let Nickel Back’ crowdfunding campaign

_“He’s weak. He doesn’t understand how his indulgences and his poisons ruin his life.” _

Ted Nugent on Sebastian Bach

_“Being a racist is fucking weak.” _

Sebastian Bach on Ted Nugent

BREAKING THE LAW

_“If it uses Lord Vishnu’s image, then of course we won’t allow it.” _

Malaysian authorities ban Jimi Hendrix’s Axis: Bold As Love 47 years after it was released

_“I did not curse Muslims or Islam. I would never do such a thing even if I was drunk.” _

Scorpions drummer James Kottak, shortly before being sentenced to a month in a Dubai jail for cursing Islam. While drunk

FIGHT! FIGHT!

_“This is not rocket science, people – get a grip.” _

Roger Waters denies he is a member of Pink Floyd

_“Five Point restaurant in Seattle is the worst. Shittiest doorman in the Northwest. Prick.” _

Tom Morello gets turned away from a restaurant

_“Act like a prick = get treated like a prick.” _

The restaurant’s owner fights back

SELF-ANALYSIS

_“I fully appreciate that I’m not a likeable guy. Something about me annoys people.” _

Ian Anderson

“I hate The Who.”

Pete Townshend

“Had it existed back then, I’d have been on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Bruce Dickinson