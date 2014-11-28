The Best Of 2014: Quotes Of The Year

Bruce Dickinson on Glastonbury, Ted Nugent on Sebastian Bach, Gene Simmons on - what else! - his penis. These are the greatest quotes of the past 12 months.
GLASTONBURY
_“Metallica. Glastonbury. Together at last. That felt good.” _
James Hetfield
“I watched a bit of Glastonbury on BBC for the first time in my life this year – I literally forced myself to watch five minutes of Metallica without vomiting.”
Mark E Smith of The Fall
_“If people are finally going to accept metal at Glastonbury, it should at least be British.” _
Rob Halford
_“Anywhere Gwyneth Paltrow goes and you can live in an air-conditioned yurt is not for me.” _
Bruce Dickinson
SEX
_ _
_“I just don’t see the sexism in it. I know there’s half-naked women shaking their butts, but for me it looked amazing.” _
Mastodon’s Brann Dailor on the twerk-tastic video for The Motherload
_ _
_“Paul Stanley is the soul of Kiss. I’m the cock.” _
Gene Simmons
“You can’t wear anything underneath a leather jumpsuit. Just a G-string. And socks.”
Suzi Quatro sets an entire generation of men aflame. Again
THE ANIMAL KINGDOM
_“The male frogs also have an unusually large vocal sac, a nearly transparent piece of skin that inflates to produce its unique high-pitched chirping sound.” _
Scientists who named a new species of frog, Dendropsophus Ozzyi, after Ozzy Osbourne
“A hundred and twenty scientists and competition winners – not to mention the three hundred very curious penguins.”
James Hetfield on the audience at Metallica’s one-off gig in Antarctica
THE MUSIC INDUSTRY
_“If you just want to make money, then get the latest haircut and cram all the cocks into your mouth that you can. Get them corporate cocks in you now.” _
Ginger Wildheart, still flying the rock’n’roll flag
_“The industry was once run by mavericks. Now it’s run by fucking bean counters.” _
Joe Elliott
_“Nowadays I have a problem telling who’s in the band and who’s in the crew. No one looks like a rock star.” _
Ozzy Osbourne
_“The owner of Spotify is worth three billion dollars. He’s richer than Paul McCartney and he’s never written a song.” _
Patrick Carney of the Black Keys
SAUCER OF MILK
_“Just imagine: thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of music lovers all not witnessing an exclusive concert by Nickelback in London.” _
Craig Mandell, the man behind the ‘Don’t Let Nickel Back’ crowdfunding campaign
_“He’s weak. He doesn’t understand how his indulgences and his poisons ruin his life.” _
Ted Nugent on Sebastian Bach
_“Being a racist is fucking weak.” _
Sebastian Bach on Ted Nugent
BREAKING THE LAW
_“If it uses Lord Vishnu’s image, then of course we won’t allow it.” _
Malaysian authorities ban Jimi Hendrix’s Axis: Bold As Love 47 years after it was released
_“I did not curse Muslims or Islam. I would never do such a thing even if I was drunk.” _
Scorpions drummer James Kottak, shortly before being sentenced to a month in a Dubai jail for cursing Islam. While drunk
FIGHT! FIGHT!
_“This is not rocket science, people – get a grip.” _
Roger Waters denies he is a member of Pink Floyd
_“Five Point restaurant in Seattle is the worst. Shittiest doorman in the Northwest. Prick.” _
Tom Morello gets turned away from a restaurant
_“Act like a prick = get treated like a prick.” _
The restaurant’s owner fights back
SELF-ANALYSIS
_“I fully appreciate that I’m not a likeable guy. Something about me annoys people.” _
Ian Anderson
“I hate The Who.”
Pete Townshend
“Had it existed back then, I’d have been on Britain’s Got Talent.”
Bruce Dickinson