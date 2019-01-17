The 10 most NSFW modern metal songs, as chosen by InVisions

York metalcore squad InVisions have developed something of a name for themselves when it comes to creating the sort of music that would make your mother give you a good clip around the ear should you ever dare blast it out loud. With their music described as combining "the adrenaline and aggression in metalcore with intricate guitar work inspired by 80s thrash and the no-fucks-given attitude of modern rap", when it came to compiling a list of modern metal's most NSFW moments, we knew exactly where to turn.

So, below, the most NSFW metal songs you could imagine. Necrophilia, extreme violence, flagrant misogyny, guns, murder and more swearing than you can shake a stick it: we've got all this and more below.

10. Asking Alexandria - Not The American Average

Lucas Gabb (Guitars): "This track is definitely a metalcore classic at this point. When it kicks in you think it might be a fairly soft track, but lyrically it takes you through the story of what can only be one night stand and takes a pretty sour turn at the end. Sour, but heavy and heavy is always good!"

9. Upon A Burning Body - Red Razor Wrists

Ben Ville (Vocals): "Balls to the wall and fuelled with violence! Something you’d enjoy listening to while throwing limbs, rather than sat at a desk twiddling thumbs. It was LG that introduced me to these guys and I’ve vibed them ever since. Definitely up there as one of my favourites."

8. Limp Bizkit - Nookie

Lucas: "I remember getting a Limp Bizkit CD from my cousin when I was pretty young and the tongue in cheek hip-hop elements blended perfectly with the heavy music and had me hooked. I think the general ‘give no fucks’ attitude towards other people’s opinions is actually a really positive message. People get it twisted with tracks like this thinking it’s just offensive, but really it’s basically saying ‘don’t let anyone who knocks you down hold you down’. People who spend their time being so concerned about what everyone else is doing are usually just projecting their insecurities."

7. Slipknot - Surfacing

Josh Hardy (Drums): "This track has always been one of my favourite anthems. Just down to the sheer amount of energy and power it brings to the table with lyrics like; 'Fuck it all, fuck this world’. When I was an angsty kid, the lyrics just hit home with me and reminded me that it's ok to be yourself and not have to conform with the assholes who judged you just because you're not the same as them."

6. Bring Me The Horizon - Antivist

Josh: "Every aspect of this song absolutely rips and is one of my favourite tracks from the Sempiternal album. When the opening line of a song is 'Middle fingers up if you don't give a fuck,' immediately you're like; ‘Well, shit, you got my attention!’ It’s an honest track that just says things how they are. It calls out those people who try to act like wise monks on social media these days, the very same people who have absolutely no impact on the world or do anything productive to help change it themselves."

5. Avenged Sevenfold - A Little Piece Of Heaven

Alex Scott (Guitars): "In complete contrast to the relatively gentle nature of the music, the lyrical content of this song was the most shocking I’d ever heard as a young lad when this came out. I can’t think of any other metal band of their stature who have a song about murder and necrophilia which remains a mainstay in their live set and an all-time fan favourite. I will never forget their performance of this track at Download Festival 2018; mind blowing!”

4. Attila - Rageaholics

Ben: "This is just a straight party anthem, something that would inspire you to start your weekend binge. I've always got time for a tune that throws out a badass attitude. I guess that covers most of Attila’s tracks, but this one in particular has always been a firm favourite for me."

3. Steel Panther - Turn Out The Lights

Alex: "This came out 10 years ago when I was a 16 year old teenage dirtbag and my only ambition was to find someone to buy me beers and go kick back at a house party. Steel Panther’s first album, Feel The Steel, was always the soundtrack and this song stood out because it’s beyond hilarious and ridiculous. Albeit a classic rock spoof and intended to be taken as a joke, I can’t imagine it being perceived in the same way if it came out in 2019. Especially considering 2019 started with people being offended by a sausage roll."

2. Thy Art Is Murder - Whore To A Chainsaw

Lucas: "I mean, come on, if you see a song title like that you’re not going to not listen to it. I first heard this track a year or so after the release and probably from that viral YouTube video of a cat playing drums to it! At the time I wasn’t listening to as much super heavy music but the beatdowns in this track are straight mean."

1. Emmure - Untitled

Lucas: "This track definitely isn’t suitable for work at all and is generally a super controversial track. I’ve always been a massive Emmure fan and when they announced the Eternal Enemies album, it all kicked off with the original title of this song, Bring A Gun To School. You knew it was going to be a risky track. I must admit, I was pretty fucking shocked when I first heard the track. But it’s dope and I think of it as a very disturbing look into something which is a serious problem in the US. It’s another means to get people talking about the situation by understanding the mindset that people can be in to push themselves to such extremes."

InVisions' new album, Between You & Me, will be released on February 8 via Stay Sick Recordings and is available for Pre-order now. Check out new single Too Far Gone below: