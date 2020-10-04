Stop the spread by wearing the Faces Of Lemmy

Motorhead have released a set of face masks bearing the countenance of late frontman Lemmy.

The facemasks are available from the Official Motorhead Store and cost just $20 for the full set of three masks, which show the lower half of Lemmy's face. And while a disclaimer reveals that the masks, "are not suitable for use in a surgical setting," helping to stop the spread of airborne pathogens while simultaneously looking like half of Lemmy make that price a surefire bargain.

(Image credit: Motorhead)

Motorhead are the current cover stars of Classic Rock. In the issue we explore how Ace Of Spades catapulted the band to superstardom in a world that really wasn't ready for them.

Also in this edition you'll find stories about Biffy Clyro, Slade, Guns N’ Roses, The Beach Boys, White Lion, Iggy And The Stooges, Tommy Lee, Palaye Royale, Gary Stringer, and rock's biggest reviews section.

Classic Rock 280 is available to buy online, as is a limited edition Motorhead Motorbundle, which includes the magazine plus an exclusive Three Amigos poster, a Warpig window sticker, two beer mats and two bumper stickers.

When looking for face masks, choose ones that...

Fit snugly against the face without impeding breathing

Have moldable nose bridges to achieve a better fit

Use multiple layers of breathable fabric

Can be washed without losing their shape

With fabric face masks, choose ones with a filter pocket

