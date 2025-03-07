"I hate so many people!" Spiritbox give us a track-by-track guide to Tsunami Sea

Ever since they blew up online with Holy Roller, Spiritbox have been stepping up as one of metal's most exciting new bands. From collaborations (both on-stage and off) with artists like Architects, Megan Thee Stallion and Jinjer to tours with Bring Me The Horizon and Korn, they've stepped up time and again and now they're ready to present the next step in their artistic vision with new album Tsunami Sea.

To celebrate the record's arrival, Hammer sat down with guitarist Mike Stringer and vocalist Courtney LaPlante to offer a track-by-track guide to the record.

Fata Morgana

A rabid opener that immediately plunges us into a world much darker than anything on Eternal Blue.



Mike: “I would describe Fata Morgana as the mission statement of the album. It just comes out swinging, and it is very, very heavy."

Black Rainbow

Three and a half minutes of bleak and mechanical tech metal, the pits aren’t going to know what’s hit them this summer.

Mike: “I would say it’s a continuation of Fata Morgana and probably the heaviest song on the record.”

Courtney: “Black Rainbow is FREAKY!”

Perfect Soul

Calling to mind Architects’ Doomsday, this is Spiritbox at their most ethereal and melodic.

Courtney: “It’s like a little bit of hopefulness. The first part of the album that has a little bit of hopefulness and yearning in it, and not just anger and sadness.”

Spiritbox – Perfect Soul (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Keep Sweet

Evoking Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey, a sordid Netflix documentary about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, this is the perfect blend of beauty and brutality.

Mike: “It’s fun and very catchy. That’s one of my favourites…”

Courtney: “… but it’s extremely bitter. It’s a bitter taste in your mouth – a great way of trying to have someone who isn’t a woman empathise with what it feels like to be a woman.”

Soft Spine

Drenched in nightmarish dread, ‘You all deserve each other!’ is already one of 2025’s finest mosh calls.

Mike: “Hater song.”

Courtney: “I hate so many people. People think I’m so positive or, rather, neutral. No! I’m not neutral. I just don’t want to be dunking on people that I fucking hate online.”

Mike: “So we made a song about it.”

Spiritbox - Soft Spine (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Tsunami Sea

Instantly recognisable as the work of its creators, atmospheric and emotional – the title track is quintessential Spiritbox.

Courtney: “It’s the feelings of never being good enough and the sad part is that it’s by your own standards of why you will never feel good enough… and sinking down into depression.”

Mike: “I’d say it was the sister song of Eternal Blue.”

A Haven With Two Faces

A bittersweet love letter to their home, indebted to Deftones with a gorgeous, silky chorus.

Courtney: “It’s about Vancouver Island. It’s the haven with two faces.”

Mike: “This was us adventuring back to our roots in a more proggy direction. It’s a wild ride and it’s long.”

No Loss, No Love

Explosive and offkilter, the ‘weird kid’ of the album picks up where Eternal Blue’s Yellowjacket left off.

Mike: “That would be ‘experimental heavy’. It’s very close to Holy Roller in a sense, as far as how quick the song is and how relentless it is. It’s a wild one.”

Spiritbox - No Loss, No Love (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Crystal Roses

Rave vibes! This trancey, electronic-heavy track hints at an intriguing future direction.

Mike: “It’s an experimental song we’ve always wanted to make, and it happened very organically, and I’m very proud of that one.”

Courtney: “I think it’s a new side of our band.”

Ride The Wave

Spiritbox have made massive walls of sound their calling card, and this track boasts a stonker, with one hell of a breakdown.

Mike: “Ride The Wave is another song that I’ve always wanted to make. It’s very inspired by 28 Days Later instrumentally. It has my favourite chorus on the record.”

Courtney: “This is the first song that I tracked vocals to, and you couldn’t feel my sadness and melancholy in the takes that I did. It has a bit of a fun march to it, you can dance a little to it, but it’s sad.”

Deep End

Hitting like the breath of life after surfacing from the deep, Tsunami Sea’s serene closer shimmers with hope.

Courtney: “We wrote Deep End before Bill passed, but that song now, to me, is my beacon to him."