Someone's made the world's freakiest rock'n'roll figurines

Many of our rock’n’roll heroes have been reproduced in doll form, from Lemmy’s Pop Vinyl figurine to a series of Slipknot collectables, but none of these can hold a candle to the brilliantly bizarre work of Berlin-based artist Marina Schmiechen.

Marina has made a series of models of musicians including David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Angus Young, Willie Nelson, Lemmy and Freddie Mercury. There’s the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, trademark cigarette dangling from lower lip. There’s John Lennon and Yoko Ono, dressed in familiar white. And there’s Frank Zappa, naked, sitting on the toilet.

Whether Marina makes a living from producing these figurines is unclear, but with prices for the 40cm high figures at around €900 Euros, we certainly hope so.

For more of Mariana’s work, which also features a series of Dictators, (including Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump), plus various stars of stage and screen, visit her Schräge Typen website.

