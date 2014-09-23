Slash on the albums that changed his life

Sometimes it's hard to remember that even the most iconic rock stars were clueless virgins once upon a time.

Slash has very vivid memories of the albums that changed his life as a wide-eyed teenager. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Aerosmith, AC/DC and the Rolling Stones were among the bands who inspired him to pick up a guitar, but which classic albums stole his soul?

Find out below…

Slash’s new album, World On Fire, entered the UK charts at Number 7 this week, making it the guitarist’s highest-charting post Gn’R recording. You can pick it up now as part of Classic Rock magazine’s exclusive Slash fan pack: full details here.