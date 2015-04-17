Sharp Dressed Man

This month, @jamiehibbard is elegantly wasted in these three sartorial stand-outs.

Amplified Clothing x Red Hot Chili Peppers Smile tee

We’ve got to admit, we do love a bit of the Chili Peppers, and they’ve just collaborated with Amplified Clothing on a new range of T-shirts that are all kinds of retro goodness. This one is our particular favourite, originally used in 1994 for RHCP’s headline appearance at Woodstock for the festival’s 25th anniversary.

£24.99 @AmplifiedTees amplifiedclothing.com

Edwin Panhead jacket

If you’ve started to shop around for your transitional jacket already, and are coming up with the same answer over and over – blue denim or black leather – then Edwin have a cool alternative for you: the Panhead jacket. In black (obviously), it’s a coated denim with some really neat embroidered patches sewn on, and is perfect wear for pubs, gigs or sundowners at festivals.

£150 @EDWINeurope edwin-europe.com

Acid Injection skinny joggers

Finding suitable attire to hit the gym while still retaining one’s rock‘n’roll credentials isn’t always easy when faced with a barrage of DayGlo horrors. Thankfully, Acid Injection are here to alleviate that with these skinny, drop-crotch joggers.

£29.99 @acidinjection acidinjection.co.uk