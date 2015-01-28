Rush Song Of The Day: Headlong Flight

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set, grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog and in that issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. Matt Young of up and coming young Brit prog metallers HeKz has chosen one of Rush’s newer songs, namely Headlong Flight from the most recent album Clockwork Angels.

“My favourite Rush track would have to be Headlong Flight from Clockwork Angels, which is almost certainly my favourite Rush album. The track rocks right from the start with its pacey riff, huge chorus and superb instrumental, where each member receives their moment in the spotlight.

“As with the rest of the album, the song shows that Rush remain very much at the cutting edge of the genre, while keeping in touch with their roots. The perfect balance of past and present.”

