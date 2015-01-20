Rush Song Of The Day: Freewill

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set, grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog and in that issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs.

Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. Today Enchant guitarist Doug Ott opts for Freewill from the 1979 album Permanent Waves. “I still haven’t mastered that solo,” he says.

“I choose Freewill… no really! I love this song for so many reasons. It’s inspired by Ayn Rand, who shaped my life with books such as The Fountainhead, Anthem and Atlas Shrugged. The statement that the song makes is undeniable and speaks for the individual as opposed to the masses. /o:p

“It’s got great bass and guitar counterpoint; I love it when Alex breaks away from Geddy playing the main riff and starts playing chords, /o:p

“It has one of the best solos on the Permanent Waves album! I don’t think I’ve ever heard Alex play so fast! The cool thing is, he plays chords in the solo as well as shreds! I still haven’t mastered that solo; on my bucket list for sure!”/o:p

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America.