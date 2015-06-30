Rotting Christ offer an exclusive live album preview

Much as both Primordial and Moonspell have bossed their native Irish and Portuguese metal scenes for over two decades, Rotting Christ have long been Greece’s undisputed and definitive flag-bearers: like their counterparts, equally home in both the underground and rapturous festival fields.

With a sound so rich you could grow a tropical forest in it and a groove so irrepressible the entire Vatican secretly headbangs to it (allegedly), the Athens-based four-piece are no slouches in the live department either. If any proof were needed, they’re about to release a double live album, Lucifer Over Athens (a tribute to UK occultists Current 93’s Lucifer Over London track, which they covered on 2000’s Khronos album), on August 21 under the watchful gaze of Season Of Mist Records.

“After having been active for 27 years in the metal scene and after playing more than over 1.200 shows in every corner of this planet,” says frontman Sakis Tolis, “we have finally decided to release our first official live album ever! We have worked hard to make this record as rich as possible by including many fan favourites, while paying tribute to all phases of this band at the same time. We will take you back to our demo days and bring you right up to our contemporary creations. This is a live record with a soul. We invite you to a journey into the majestic world of ROTTING CHRIST!”

Thanks to Sakis we are proud to offer an exclusive preview in the chest-expanding, all-conquering form of Athanatoi Este, a track that exemplifies their globe-striding stomp at its majestic best.

“The reason that we have chosen Athanatoi Este as the first song to represent,” Sakis reveals, “lies in the translation of this song’s title: ‘You Are Immortals’! It is to all our dedicated followers that we give our deepest respect and love, which will be: immortal!

Even if you’re new to Rotting Christ, give yourself to Athanatoi Este below and be immediately inducted into their ranks!

