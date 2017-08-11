QOTSA, Joe Bonamassa, Primus and more... vote for your Track Of The Week

Welcome to another edition of Classic Rock’s Tracks Of The Week! Who’s going to triumph this time? Lord knows, but why don’t we start with a look at last week’s winners? In reverse order they are:

Queens Of The Stone Age – The Evil Has Landed

He’s fulfilled a lifetime ambition and made a record with Iggy Pop, now Josh Homme has made some strutting, ass-kicking new rock’n’roll with QOTSA. Mark Ronson’s uber-slick production seems to have polarised Youtube commentators somewhat, but we reckon it suits the propulsive, yet suave, nature of the song.

The Cadillac Three – Demolition Man

One of the softer, sweeter numbers from the trucker capped Nashvillians’ upcoming album, Legacy – here featuring an old-school video game TC3-er overcoming things like dragons and wrecking balls to reach his princess (who then implores him to take her back to Tennessee, natch…).

Elise LeGrow – Who Do You Love

Oooh yeah, smoooooth etc. Canadian singer/songwriter Elise (also in the excellently named Whale Tooth) combines sultry, jazzy vocals with such lyrical pearls as “I’ve got a brand new chimney made on top, out of a human skull” on this cover of the Bo Diddley classic. Smooth and really quite dark. Nice.

The Bronx – Two Birds

This cocksure, melodic new cut from US punks The Bronx just keeps getting better with listens – though, if we’re honest, it had us at the first spin. All fuzzy, infectious riffs and go-getter chorus, it’s blends hints of Foos and QOTSA with classic hard rock’n’roll.

H.E.A.T – Time On Our Side

Full disclosure: if you can’t stand synths, this is not for you. Pass go, move on, don’t delay. If, however, you’re of the mindset that – when blended with a good tune and some driving axework – they can be a joyous ingredient in rock’n’roll, listen to this first taste of the new album from Swedish AOR-ers H.E.A.T.

Prophets Of Rage – Radical Eyes

And now for something completely different, and infinitely more political, courtesy of Tom Morello, Chuck D and co. Feel the power. Feel the RAGE! Feel the impactful blend of groovy metal and hip hop! Yeah!!

Joe Bonamassa – Are You Experienced?

Ohmigod! It’s Joe Bonamassa! And he’s, like, really young and looking like something from a 90s chick flick! More pertinently, perhaps, he’s doing rather an excellent job covering this Jimi Hendrix Experience classic. We can’t really explain the girls shimmying around onstage, but the music’s ace. Beautiful solo midway-through.

Primus – The Seven

Before we leave you this fine Friday afternoon, how about some darkly trippy fun from Les Claypool and his merry men? Accompanied by a slightly macabre animated video of dancing devilish characters (“the desaturating seven” and surreal landscapes, it’s jerky and quirky yet somehow still ‘rocks’. Pure Primus, in other words.