Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

We spend all week checking out new music - like you, we love it. So instead of making you wait ‘til the next issue to froth majestically over the great and good of the prog world, each week we’re now bringing you a selection of what we think is hot (this week, anyway). Sometimes it might be a taster of things to come, or it might be an old favourite that’s caught our ear once again. Either way, it’ll always be something worth listening to. So, from the Editorial team and one of our esteemed writers (take a bow this week Sid Smith), here’s a mercurial selection of sonic delights to ponder over the weekend. Please do tell us what you like….

Editor: Jerry Ewing

John Renbourn - Three Pieces By O’Carolan

Another week ends on a slightly down note with the news of the sad passing of Pentangle guitarist John Renbourn. I could have dipped in anywhere in Renbourn’s vast canon of work, be it solo, with Pentangle, or with his old six string mucker Bert Jansch (also sadly no longer with us). I’ve opted for this piece from his excellent 1976 album The Hermit on which he is inspired by Irish harpist and composer Turlough O’Carolan. What I’ve always loved about listening to John Renbourn is that I always learn so much above and beyond hearing some great music. So sad he’s no longer with us. I’m sorry, you’ll have to excuse me, I appear to have something in my eye…

Deputy Editor: Hannah May Kilroy

Sanguine Hum - Cat Factory Funky, jazzy prog based around a concept involving a cat and buttered toast. Confused? Check out our feature on them in the new issue of _Prog _to have it all explained…

Art Editor: Russell Fairbrother

Paladin - Watching The World Pass By It’s early 1972 and the band that burned bright as a comet but lasted such a short time released their second and final album, Charge!. A fusion of hard rock, jazz, folk, it’s prog alright. Don’t believe me? Well the album cover’s by Roger Dean so ‘nuff said. And remember to stand up, legs slightly apart, holding your air guitar ready to shake your head off at 5.04mins for the next 4 minutes. This track is so good, even Paladin don’t want to finish it.

News Editor: Natasha Scharf

Jordan Reyne - The Ferryman When not collaborating with goth prog collective The Eden House, the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Jordan Reyne creates catchy celtic fairytales. The Ferryman is taken from her Mother EP, which is part of a trilogy - the final instalment Maiden is out at the end of April.

Reviews Editor: Grant Moon

John Renbourn & Bert Jansch - The Time Has Come Two of my favourite fingerpickers, playing along to Anne Briggs’ simply gorgeous folk tune back in ‘66. Joy and humanity radiates from every track on Bert And John, and just look at that cover; love it. These two friends, their fates entwined, are both lost to us now. But to leave music like this? That’s not nothing. Goodbye, John.

Writer: Sid Smith

Marc Carey - Beehive Pianist Marc Cary gets his Fender Rhodes groove on in this supple no-nonsense jazz-rock excursion that brings to mind Weather Report and Herbie Hancock in places on his latest album, Rhodes Ahead Vol 2. Love the way Cary’s glancing, syncopated jabs ricochet between startling horn lines and that stinging snare. Nice!

Limelight Band: Fuzzy Nautilus

Nocturne The opening track from the band’s Antenna EP, this London-based quintet, who also feature Samuele Matteucci and Scott James from The Gift, are described in the new issue of Prog as Sgt. Pepper era Beatles bounding through distant astral landscapes. See if you agree…