Prog's Tracks Of The Week

We spend all week checking out new music - like you, we love it. So instead of making you wait ‘til the next issue to froth majestically over the great and good of the prog world, each week we’re now bringing you a selection of what we think is hot (this week, anyway). Sometimes it might be a taster of things to come, or it might be an old favourite that’s caught our ear once again. Either way, it’ll always be something worth listening to. So, from the Editorial team and one of our esteemed writers (take a bow this week Polly Glass), here’s a mercurial selection of sonic delights to ponder over the weekend. Please do tell us what you like….

Editor: Jerry Ewing

Gong – Oily Way

From the band’s 2010 tour (with Steve Hillage in tow), a lovely reminder of the weird, crazy world of Daveid Allen and Gong. It also happens to be my favourite Gong track, too. The music world feels a little colder without wonderful mavericks like Allen around. R.I.P. you crazy pot-headed pixie you.

Deputy Editor: Hannah May Kilroy

Marillion – Lavender

With the cover story of the new issue of Prog celebrating 30 years of Misplaced Childhood, there’s no better time to revisit this classic. It’s also getting me excited for Ramblin’ Man Fair in July, as Marillion are headlining the Prog Stage!

Art Editor: Russell Fairbrother

Hedvig Mollestad Trio – The New Judas

If you love your guitar sound channelled via Hendrix and Page’s broken amplifiers but performed by a guitarist wearing high heels and a party dress then look no further. This track is a little shorter than their normal fayre but what a starting point. It only takes under 3 minutes of your time but will stay with you forever.

News Editor: Natasha Scharf

Muse – Psycho

I just can’t get enough of Muse’s rocking new single Psycho. It’s been dividing fans with its no-nonsense riffs and Depeche Mode edge but just listen to Matt Bellamy reach those high notes! I’m seriously looking forward to hearing the album Drones._ _

Reviews Editor: Grant Moon

Tiger Moth Tales – A Visit To Chigwick

Magenta’s Rob Reed turned me on to this one. Tiger Moth Tales is the nom de prog of Peter Jones, a blind multi-instrumentalist who was on The X Factor a few years back. Little could we have known that’d he’d come up with this thoroughly convincing concept album, full of neo touches, music hall moments; guitars, winds, piano, even melodica vying for your attention. Fun lyrics too (‘Songs about cheese/In three different keys/That were neither up nor down.’), and all apparently inspired by 70s children’s TV classic Trumpton. So, fancy A Visit To Chigwick?

Writer: Polly Glass

jh – Next Time In

Lovely highlight from this Londoner’s new anthology. It’s criminal that such gorgeous songwriting isn’t better known, but perhaps it makes him that bit more intriguing. Either way, he’s well worth your attention. Think Steven Wilson vocals, imagined by Eureka Machines and Genesis – pensive and extremely inviting.

Limelight Band

Diatessaron – Kitestrings

Canadian pop proggers feature in Prog 54’s Limelight section, and sound like Coheed And Cambria with a twist of pop.