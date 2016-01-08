Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

EDITOR - JERRY EWING

DREAM THEATER -_ THE GIFT OF MUSIC_

“There is none more prog than The Astonishing,” boasted Dream Theater to us recently when we discussed their epic new, 34-track double album. Their first concept album since 1999’s Metropolis Pt 2: Scenes From A Memory, it’s certainly got the Internet buzzing, from fevered anticipation to the usual keyboard warrior mains. Well, if The Gift Of Music is anything to go by, it’s going to be one hell of an album. That’s what I’m saying…

DEPUTY EDITOR - HANNAH MAY KILROY

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF - COME WANDER WITH ME/DELIVERANCE

These Swedish songstress takes inspiration from the dark side of nature, which is certainly evoked in her haunting, gothic post-rock. Her debut album _The Miraculous_ dropped late last year and has entranced us all here at _Prog_.

ART EDITOR - RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER

THE RED PAINTINGS - STREETS FELL INTO MY WINDOW

I’m going back to 2013 for this track but “orchestral space art rock” never dates does it? Founded in Australia by the magnificently named Trash McSweeney, here is a fine example of The Red Painting’s innovative mash up of electronica, guitar and orchestral themes with stylish visuals and brash theatrics taken from the debut album The Revolution Never Comes.

NEWS EDITOR - NATASHA SCHARF

iamthemorning - K.O.S. (Chamber Live Version)

If you’re looking for a moment of new year calm, try this wonderful little gem from Russian outfit iamthemorning. The original version of K.O.S appeared on their last album Belighted, but this live chamber mix captures a different side to the song and brings its beauty to a whole new level. See? Much better!

REVIEWS EDITOR - GRANT MOON

CASUALTIES OF COOL - DADDY

This woozy, blues/country project from Devin Townsend is really suiting these early, hazy days of my 2016. Featuring the rather divine Ché Aimee Dorval and parsed through God’s own reverb unit, Daddy opens their upcoming DVD, shot during their Union Chapel show on the eponymous album’s 2014 release. Sure, it’s got the ride-the-rails lollop of old country and a Johnny Cash cop in the instrumental, but [MUSO ALERT!] that otherworldly, lydian tonality so beloved of Townsend and his mentor Steve Vai is in there, and the whole hypnotic thing takes you to another place altogether. Happy New fuggin’ Year…

LIVES EDITOR - MALCOLM DOME

SAM GOPAL - THE DARK LORD

In honour of Lemmy, this is late 60s British psychedelia, with the man himself on vocals and guitar. It’s a swirling haze of moody atmospherics and claustrophobic rhythmic patinas. Very much of its time, this still carries a certain skilful glow, and Lemmy’s contribution is unmistakable.