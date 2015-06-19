Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

**JERRY EWING – EDITOR **

Jon Anderson - Some Are Born

I was discussing Mr. Anderson this very lunchtime with some colleagues, and discussion turned to his 1980 solo album Song Of Seven. It’s an album I’d not listened to in years, but remember this particular song always stood out. I hope you remember and enjoy it too…

** HANNAH MAY KIRLOY - DEPUTY EDITOR **

Air - Playground Love

Evoking hazy summers in 70s suburbia, the opening track to Air’s soundtrack to Sofia Coppola’s dark yet dreamy, beautiful and tragic film The Virgin Suicides is entrancing. Believe it or not, it’s been 15 years since the release of the film, but with the soundtrack recently reissued by Parlophone and Warner, there’s no better time to revisit the magic of one of my favourite soundtracks, inspired by one of my favourite books and films.

RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER - ART EDITOR

Ozric Tentacles - High Pass The Ozrics in rich, velvety psychedelic mode, once again travel the interstellar highway serving up a vibrant heart-warming slice of danceable space prog. Feet don’t stop me now!

NATASHA SCHARF - NEWS EDITOR

Steve Hackett - Wolflight

GRANT MOON - REVIEWS EDITOR

Goldie Lookin Chain - Newport State Of Mind Oh dear. Grant didn’t get his choice in in time this week. And we all know the ‘punishment’ for that don’t we? Grant is Welsh, by the way…

PAUL LESTER - WRITER

Quantum Jump - Alta Loma Road

RYLEY WALKER - LIMELIGHT BAND

Chicagoan Ryley is described in the latest issue of Prog as “nomadic folk fuelled by a love of jazz and the sounds of the 60s”. If you enjoy the sounds of Pentangle, John Martyn and Nick Drake, we think you’ll get where he’s coming from…