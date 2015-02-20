Prog's Tracks Of The week

OK, here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

We spend all week checking out new music - like you, we love it. So instead of making you wait ‘til the next issue to froth majestically over the great and good of the prog world, each week we’re now bringing you a selection of what we think is hot (this week, anyway). Sometimes it might be a taster of things to come, or it might be an old favourite that’s caught our ear once again. Either way, it’ll always be something worth listening to. So, from the Editorial team, the Limelight section of the magazine, and one of our esteemed writers (this week, Rich Wilson), here’s a mercurial selection of sonic delights to ponder over the weekend. Please do tell us what you like….

**EDITOR: JERRY EWING **

Soen - Tabula Rasa

This amalgamation of musicians are better known for their heavy metal exploits than plying their trade with progressive music, but they impressed with their debut Cognitive in 2012. Last year’s Tellurian went even better. We’ve heard a rumour they might be supporting Von Hertzen brothers in the UK later this year too!

ART EDITOR: RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER

Barren Earth - Shapeless Derelict

NEWS EDITOR: NATASHA SCHARF

Nightwish - Elan

It’s the “safest” song on Nightwish’s forthcoming album Endless Forms Most Beautiful and it merely hints at its grandeur, but Elan is definitely the catchiest. Rich vocals, warm keys and Troy Donockley’s unmistakable pipes; this single really grows on you. I’ve not been able to get it out of my head since the album playback! [To which you went four times, I believe -Ed]

REVIEWS EDITOR: GRANT MOON

Sanguine Hum - Now We Have Light

The Hum release their third album Now We Have Light this Monday (Feb 23 on Esoteric Antenna). This has been on heavy rotation at Casa Moon - fans of proper concept albums, sci-fi, vibraphones and cats are in for a treat!

WRITER: RICH WILSON

Von Hertzen Brothers

It was always going to be tough to follow 2013’s Nine Lives but the upcoming Von Hertzen Brothers album New Day Rising is just as imaginative, compact and superb as its predecessor. This title track spotlights that quality, with driving, Foo Fighters-style riffs and lush harmony vocals, it’s another step on their road to glory.

LIMELIGHT BAND

Darkher - Moths Jayn Wissenberg’s dark folk prog hails from Yorkshire, but could just as well be from Middle Earth. Enchanting pastoral folk cast out during chilling woodland ritual, we say…