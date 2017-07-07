Photo Diary: Day 1 of 2000 Trees by festival organiser James Scarlett

Hi all, James Scarlett here at 2000 Trees. Over this weekend I will be providing a few images and incites into the event that is currently happening up in Cheltenham (on Upcote Farm) between Thursday and Saturday.

Grumble Bee

Here I am catching the very first band of the weekend Grumble Bee, who were one of the most popular new acts from our line-up last year.

Feed The Rhino

Feed The Rhino have played a few times over the years at 2000 Trees and they absolutely smash it every time – they’re a truly special live band. Their set this year was as amazing as always, but also fairly terrifying for me as an organiser when they called for the crowd to invade the stage. Luckily for me security did their job and it didn’t get too crazy!

Pulled Apart By Horses

Pulled Apart By Horses played two sets. One stripped back in our beautiful Forest Sessions area, and then a headline set on the Axiom Stage. The forest set in particular stands out for me as something unique that their fans certainly won’t forget. The forest stage is something we added to the festival a couple of years back and has such an amazing atmosphere. This year we’ve got stripped back acoustic sets from the likes of Frank Carter, The Menzingers and Hundred Reasons – I can’t wait!

Puppy

I absolutely love Puppy – they manage to combine Weezer-esque melodies with metal guitars in a very unique way. They also get better and better each time I see them. I definitely expect them to be back playing higher up the 2000 Trees bill in the future.

Straight Lines

It’s great to have Straight Lines back at 2000 Trees as they are old favourites, and seeing them playing some new tunes to a packed tent was fantastic. Fingers crossed for a new album!

Stay tuned for more 2000 Trees action across the weekend.

