Vote for the greatest Nightwish song ever

Has there ever been a more unlikely success story than Nightwish? A band from rural Finland formed in the midst of the nu metal era by an ex-army brass band musician who loved Metallica and Andrew Lloyd equally should not have worked on paper.

Yet thanks to the steely determination of keyboard player and linchpin Tuomas Holopainen, who has steered the band across the course of nine increasingly ambitious albums, these symphonic superstars have become one of the biggest metal bands of the 21st century and their home country’s most successful musical export.

Since forming in 1996, Nightwish have recorded more than 120 songs - but which one is best? That’s where you come in. We want you to vote for the greatest Nightwish song of all time from the list below. Will it be a vintage track featuring original vocalist Tarja Turunen? A mid-period classic with her replacement Anette Olzon on vocals? Or will one of the latterday classics or sidelong epics fronted by Floor Jansen get your vote?

We've listed all the studio songs Nightwish have recorded below, including cover versions – all you have to do is vote for your favourite. And because we’re nice people. we've given you three picks.

So it’s over to you. And don't forget to check back to find out which song came out on top…