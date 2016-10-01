Trending

New EPs reviewed – Heriot, Immolated Moth and In Aeternum

  

New EPs from Heriot, Immolated Moth and In Aeternum, reviewed here...

Heriot EP cover

HeriotWorld Collapse

Rising doomcore heroes Heriot continue to impress with this ferocious new EP that fuses leather-lunged vocals together with riffs as heavy as Mjölnir. [7] EM

In AeternumThe Blasphemy Returns

Clearly revitalised by their nine years on hiatus, the band formerly known as Behemoth are back with four tracks of ravenous and righteously charged black/death whose bulldozing riffs still allow for moments of epic atmosphere. [7] JS

Immolated MothThis Broken Mind EP

Three tracks of harrowing and desperate death metal with a production so raw that it may give you food poisoning, This Broken Mind is strangely moving, as sole member Thom Bleasdale bares his troubled soul. [7] DL