New Bands – Making Monsters, Griever and Harbinger

Making Monsters – Bad Blood

Sophisticated post-hardcore from four young Irish rockers. Emma Gallagher’s vocals veer between a razor-sharp roar and strident melodies as she confidently leads the band through a gloriously chaotic six tracks. [8] TDG

Griever – Soul Searcher

A decade ago this might have felt fresher, but Griever’s bog-standard metalcore really can’t cut it in 2016. It’s full-blown Killswitch Engage worship lacking the songwriting or personality of that band. [4] SH

Harbinger – Paroxysm

With five blackened slabs of tech-death ferocity laced with equally stirring melodic undertones, five-piece Harbinger look set to prove that London truly has the blackest of hearts on this crushing debut. [7] SM