New albums reviewed – Godless, God Mode and Hyponic

Godless – Centuries Of Decadence

Four tracks of expertly calibrated, modern death metal from this new collection of seasoned Indian musicians, whose imposing presence is only let down by a bloodless mix from Psycroptic’s Joe Haley. [6] JS

God Mode – Hybrid Lying Machine

Off-target clean vocals aside, the by-the-numbers metal that this Turkish five-piece offer up with gusto here does its job well enough, but unfortunately offers little that will stick in the mind. [5] JH

Hyponic – 前行者

Sounding like they’ve been held captive in another dimension for the 11 years since their last album, Hong Kong’s Hyponic’s take on funeral doom is a bilious, brilliant warping of space, time and sanity. [8] JS