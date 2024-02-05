From its incredible lineup to its unique and historic location, this is why Poland's Mystic Festival is a must-visit for metal fans around the world

Picture the scene: you're in the middle of the beautiful, impressive Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, a fascinating city on the shores of the Baltic Sea which witnessed the birth of World War II and is rife with history and culture. You're surrounded by fellow metalheads, and in front of you, up on a stage, is none other than living heavy metal legend Dave Mustaine, who is about to lead Megadeth through a headliner set of pure thrash metal classics.

That's a vision you can bring to reality by making your way to the legendary Mystic Festival, which has been at the heart of the Polish metal culture for a quarter of a century and will be taking over the Gdansk Shipyard once again this June for a stacked weekend of music in one of Europe's most accessible and affordable cities.

(Image credit: Maciej Tazsek)

This year's Mystic Festival lineup is nothing short of immense, packing one of the most rich and diverse bills of any metal festival in Europe. As well as headliners Bring Me The Horizon, Megadeth and Machine Head, the festival will also witness performances by the likes of Bruce Dickinson, Kreator, Satyricon, Enter Shikari, Body Count, Accept, Biohazard, Thy Art Is Murder, Bob Vylan, Crowbar, Wargasm, Suffocation, Vio-lence, Crystal Lake and many, many more. It's a four-day lineup with five stages of music, plus an onsite cinema, exhibitions, panels and more all happening across the weekend, all for around £160 - an absolute bargain in a climate where festivalgoers are having to be more careful with where they spend their money than ever.

And that's all before you get to Gdansk itself. A great value city to spend some time in, history buffs can get over to the impressive World War II museum - just over a 10 minute drive away from the festival site - or simply take in the local culture. With tickets on sale now at lower price brackets until May 13, now is the time to get involved and book your place at one of the funnest, most unique and most value-for-money metal festivals in the world. Head over to the official Mystic website to book your tickets and get all the info you need.

