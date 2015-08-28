Myrkur's M Album Track By Track: Part Three

The final part of Myrkur’s album guide trilogy is upon us! In the below video, the black metal visionary talks us through the final three trakcs on her album M.

Taken from her debut EP, Dybt i Skoven has been re-recored to sound bigger at the request of producer Kristoffer Rygg from Ulver. Myrkur also divulges the story behind Skaði which is about the Goddess of Winter and features the “most evil sounding riff” of the album to create a dark and “cinematic” piece of music.

Watch the full video below.