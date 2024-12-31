In Memoriam: A tribute to the musicians we lost in 2024

Here’s to the rock’n’rollers, among them musicians, producers, songwriters and others in the music industry, who sadly left us in 2024. Thank you for everything, and goodnight.

January

Chris Karrer: January 20, 1947 – January 2, 2024

Former violinist, guitarist, saxophonist and singer with Amon Düül 2

David Soul: August 28, 1943 – January 4, 2024

Actor and soft-rock crooner

Del Palmer: November 3, 1952 – January 5, 2024

Bassist and former partner of Kate Bush

Tony Clarkin: November 24, 1946 – January 7, 2024

Magnum guitarist and songwriter

James Kottak: December 26, 1962 – January 9, 2024

Drummer with Kingdom Come, Scorpions and more

Annie Nightingale: April 1, 1940 – January 11, 2024

Trailblazing BBC DJ and broadcaster

Mary Weiss: December 28, 1948 – January 19, 2024

Lead singer with vocal group the Shangri-Las

Melanie: February 3, 1947 – January 23, 2024

American singer-songwriter

Frank Farian: July 18, 1941 – January 23, 2024

Founder of the Far Corporation and Boney M

Paul Brett: June 20, 1947 – January 31, 2024

Guitarist with The Strawbs, Arthur Brown, Roy Harper and more

February

Wayne Kramer: April 30, 1948 – February 2, 2024

Leader of the MC5, who kicked out the jams!

Toby Keith: July 8, 1961 – February 5, 2024

Country music singer, musician and songwriter

Hans Sahlén: Died February 6, 2024

Early bassist with Canadian melodic rockers Boulevard

Donald Kinsey: May 12, 1953 – February 6, 2024

Guitarist with the Kinsey Report

Mojo Nixon: August 2, 1957 – February 7, 2024 North Carolina-born musician, actor and radio host

Mojo Nixon - Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant with My Two Headed Love Child - YouTube Watch On

Damo Suzuki: January 16, 1950 – February 9, 2024 Vocalist with Krautrock group Can

Paul Martinez: October 6, 1947 – February 9, 2024

Bassist for Robert Plant and more

Steve Wright: August 26, 1954 – February 12, 2024

…In The Afternoon, BBC radio DJ

Ian Aimy May 15, 1944 – February 15, 2024

Tich from 60 pop stars Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich

Greg ‘Fritz’ Hinz: January 23, 1956 – February 16, 2024

Drummer with Canadian hard rockers Helix

Bobby Tench: September 21, 1944 – February 19, 2024

Guitarist and vocalist who played with the Jeff Beck Group, Humble Pie, Streetwalkers and more.

Vitalij Kuprij: July 7, 1974 – February 20, 2024

Multi-instrumentalist with Artension, Ring Of Fire and Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Steve Cheyne: October 11, 1956 – February 20, 2024

Unsung hero of the Glasgow music scene

Keith Martin: April 2, 1934 – February 21, 2024

Radio Caroline DJ and pioneer of pirate broadcasting

John Rowe: April 13, 1942 – February 22, 2024

Pianist with pre-Beatles group The Quarrymen

March

Jim Beard: August 26, 1960 – March 2, 2024

Pianist with the Mahavishnu Orchestra

Brit Turner: February 14, 1967 – March 3, 2024

Drummer with Blackberry Smoke

Brother Dege: Died March 8, 2024 Grammy-nominated American musician and songwriter

Vince Power: April 29, 1947 – March 9, 2024

Promoter and nighttime industry kingpin

Karl Wallinger: October 19, 1957 – March 10, 2024

World Party’s fontman and songwriter

TM Stevens: July 28, 1951 – March 10, 2024

Bass guitarist who played with James Brown, Tina Turner and more

Blake Harrison: Died March 10, 2024

Member of grindcore band Pig Destroyer

Paul Nelson: Died March 10, 2024

Producer, manager and bandmate of Johnny Winter

Eric Carmen: August 11, 1949 – March 11 2024

Solo artist, and ex-frontman with The Raspberries

‘Big’ Mac Baker: Died March 15, 2024

Former guitarist with heavyweight ‘supergroup’ Mammoth

Steve Harley: February 27, 1951 – March 17, 2024

Solo artist and the voice and spirit of Cockney Rebel

Jimmy Hastings: May 12, 1938 – March 18, 2024

Saxophonist for Caravan, Soft Machine and more

Chris Cross: July 14, 1952 – March 25, 2024

Longstanding bassist with Ultravox

Mark Spiro: March 28, 1957 – March 28, 2024

AOR songwriter, recording artist and producer

Pegi Cecconi: Died March 28, 2024

Long-time management employee for Rush

Gerry Conway: September 11, 1947 – March 29, 2024

Drummer with Fairport Convention, Jethro Tull, Steeleye Span, Cat Stevens and more

April

Chan Romero: July 7, 1941 – April 2024

Writer of the Swinging Blue Jeans’ 1959 hit Hippy Hippy Shake

John Sinclair: October 2, 1941 – April 2, 2024

Poet, counterculture figure, political activist and manager of the MC5

Jerry Abbott: April 8, 1942 – April 2, 2024 Father of Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, and country music songwriter

Brian Bethell: November 18, 1949 – April 3, 2024

Bassist with Nine Below Zero

Keith Leblanc: November 10, 1954 – April 4, 2024

Drummer with Tackhead and Little Axe

Graeme Naysmith: Died April 4, 2024

Guitarist with British alt.rockers Pale Saints

CJ Snare: December 14, 1959 – April 5, 2024

Frontman with American melodic rockers FireHouse

Rocket Norton: Died April 5, 2024

Drummer with Canadian hard rockers Prism

Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry: March 19, 1937 – April 7, 2024

American rhythm & blues singer and guitarist

Jon Card: December 11, 1960 – April 8, 2024

Drummer with DOA, SNFU and The Subhumans

Max Werner: December 29, 1953 – April 9, 2024

Drummer with Dutch progressive rockers Kayak

Dickey Betts: December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024

Former guitarist with the Allman Brothers Band

Frank Kozik: November 9, 1936 – April 19, 2024

Producer of The Troggs’ iconic hit Wild Thing

Eddie Sutton: Died April 19, 2024

Singer with New York City hardcore crew Leeway

Mike Pinder: December 27, 1941 – April 24, 2024

Keyboard player and founding member of the Moody Blues

Marty Hill: Died April 24, 2024

Guitarist with American southern rockers Preacher Stone

Robin George: Died April 26, 2024

Midlands-born guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer

Duane Eddy: April 26, 1938 – April 30, 2024

Pioneer of instrumental guitar rock

Gary Floyd: Died April 30, 2024

Frontman of The Dicks and Sister Double Happiness

May

Richard Tandy: March 26, 1948 – May 1, 2024

Keyboard player with the Electric Light Orchestra

Steve Albini: July 22, 1962 – May 7, 2024

American underground rock icon who worked with Nirvana, Big Black, Pixies and more

Tommy Viator: February 8, 1969 — May 7, 2024

Drummer with American heavyweights Disincarnate

John Barbata: April 1, 1945 – May 8, 2024

Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane drummer

Dennis ‘Machine Gun’ Thompson: September 7, 1948 – May 9, 2024

Former drummer with the MC5

David Sanborn: July 30, 1945 – May 12, 2024

Saxophonist for Bowie, the Stones, Eric Clapton and more

John Hawken: May 9, 1940 – May 15, 2024

Keyboard player with Renaissance and Strawbs

Charlie Colin: November 22, 1966 – May 17, 2024

Founding member of American pop-rockers Train

Jon Wysocki: Died May 18, 2024

Dummer with US rockers Staind

John Koerner: August 31, 1938 – May 18, 2024

Member of influential folk-blues trio Koerner, Ray & Glover

Doug Ingle: September 9, 1945 – May 24, 2024

Lead singer and organist with American psychedelic rockers Iron Butterfly

Doug Dagger: October 17, 1967 – May 30, 2024

Frontman of American punk band The Generators

June

Ed Mann: January 14, 1954 – June 1, 2024

Drummer and percussionist for Frank Zappa

Tony Bramwell: Died June 2, 2024

Tour manager for The Beatles, and Apple Records employee

Anna Meek: July 1, 1948 – June 4, 2024

Singer with cult Britishs progressive band Catapilla

Adam Lewis: Died June 5, 2024

Bassist with American pop-punks Fenix*TX

Ranch Sironi: Died June 5, 2024

Bassist with stoner-rockers Nebula

Leon Medica: Died June 9, 2024

Bassist with Louisiana’s LeRoux

Buzz Cason: November 27, 1939 – June 16, 2024

American singer, songwriter and record producer

James Chance: April 20, 1953 – June 18, 2024

Singer and musician from New York’s ‘no wave’ scene

James Chance and the Contortions - Melt Yourself Down (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Shifty Shellshock: August 23, 1974 – June 24, 2024

Frontman of rap-rockers Crazy Town

Richard ‘Kinky’ Friedman: November 1, 1944 – June 27, 2024

Texan singer-songwriter, novelist, writer and politician

Peter Collins: January 14, 1951 – June 28, 2024

Producer for Rush, Queensrÿche, Gary Moore and more

July

Tom Fowler: June 10, 1951 – July 2, 2024

Bassist for It’s A Beautiful Day and Frank Zappa

Joe Egan: October 18, 1946 – July 6, 2024

The ‘other half’ of Stealers Wheel

Jack White: Died July 6, 2024

Drummer for Rick Springfield

Paul Haslin: Died July 12, 2024

Drummer with Waysted

Eddie Rosenblatt: Died July 16, 2024

Longtime president of Geffen Records

Happy Traum: May 9, 1938 – July 17, 2024

Greenwich Village folk veteran

Pinche Peach: November 24, 1966 – July 17, 2024

Singer with masked death metal band Brujeria

Jerry Miller: July 10, 1943 – July 20, 2024

Guitarist with Moby Grape

Duke Fakir: December 26, 1935 – July 22, 2024

Original member of Motown vocal group The Four Tops

John Mayall: November 29, 1933 – July 22, 2024

The godfather of British blues

Dick Asher: March 1, 1932 – July 23, 2024

American record industry figure

Bill Crook: Death reported July 24, 2024

Former bassist with Spiritbox

Pat Collier: Died July 27, 2024

Bassist with punks The Vibrators and music producer

Mick Underwood: September 5, 1945 – July 28, 2024

Drummer with Episode Six, Gillan and more

August

Shaun Martin: August 23, 1978 – August 3, 2024

Multi-instrumentalist with jazzfusion band Snarky Puppy

Paul Gilmartin: June 6, 1961 – August 6, 2024

Drummer with the Danse Society

Jack Russell: December 5, 1960 – August 7, 2024

Former lead singer with Great White

Great White - Once Bitten Twice Shy - YouTube Watch On

Dave Sweetapple: November 8, 1965 – August 7, 2024

Drummer with American rock band Sweet Apple

Carl Bevan: Death reported August 9, 2024

Drummer with Welsh rock trio The 60ft Dolls

Carl Weathersby: February 24, 1953 – August 9, 2024

American blues vocalist, guitarist and songwriter

Charles R Cross: Died August 9, 2024

Acclaimed rock biographer

Chon Travis: Died August 11, 2024

Lead singer with American punk outfit Love Equals Death

Greg Kihn: July 10, 1949 – August 15, 2024

Leader of the Greg Kihn Band

Tore Ylwizaker: August 16, 1970 – August 16, 2024

Multi-instrumentalist and producer for Norwegian band Ulver

Corey Sterling: November 7, 1970 – August 23, 2024

Vocalist for Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Richard Mcphail: September 17, 1950 – August 26, 2024

Key member of Genesis’s backroom team

September

Herbie Flowers: May 19, 1938 – September 5, 2024

Bass player for Bowie, Elton, Lou Reed and more

Zoot Money: July 17, 1942 – September 8, 2024

British keyboard player and bandleader

Michelle Kerr: March 31, 1968 – September 14, 2024

Publicity dynamo and music industry totem

Juan Brujo: Died September 16, 2024

Leader of American grinders Brujeria

JD Souther: November 2, 1945 – September 17, 2024

American singer, songwriter, and actor

Dick Doamande: December 28, 1947 – September 18, 2024

Founding bassist with The Easybeats

Nick Gravenites: October 2, 1938 – September 18, 2024

Guitarist with Electric Flag, Janis Joplin, Mike Bloomfield and others

Freddie Salem: May 15, 1953 – September 23, 2024

Former guitarist with The Outlaws

Kris Kristofferson: June 22, 1936 – September 28, 2024

Pioneering outlaw country figurehead

Dave Allison: January 5, 1956 – September 30, 2024

Original guitarist with Anvil

October

Johnny Neel: June 11, 1954 – October 6, 2024

Member of the Allman Brothers Band and the Dickey Betts Band

Jack Ponti: February 16, 1958 – October 7, 2024

American musician and record producer

S.S. Priest: Died October 8, 2024

Guitarist with D'Molls and Diamond Rexx

Inger Lorre: August 2, 1963 – October 16, 2024

Founder of The Nymphs

Iron Maiden - Women In Uniform (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Paul Di'Anno: May 17, 1958 – October 21, 2024

Former Iron Maiden singer

Linda LaFlamme: April 13, 1939 – October 23, 2024

Founding keyboardist with It's a Beautiful Day

Phil Lesh: March 15, 1940 – October 25, 2024

Longstanding bassist with the Grateful Dead

Bill Beach: August 8, 1932 – October 28, 2024

Pioneering rockabilly musician



November

Quincy Jones: March 14, 1933 – November 3, 2024

Multiple award-winning record producer, composer and arranger

Andy Leek: December 16, 1958 – November 3, 2024

Original drummer with Dexys Midnight Runners

Shel Talmy: August 11, 1937 – November 13, 2024

Producer of The Who, The Kinks, The Easybeats and more

Dennis Bryon: April 14, 1949 – November 14, 2024

Drummer with Amen Corner, The Bee Gees, Steve Marriott and more

Pete Sinfield: December 27, 1943 – November 14, 2024

King Crimson lyricist

Mike Pinera (September 29, 1948 – November 20, 2024

Guitarist with Iron Butterfly, New Cactus, Alice Cooper

Bob Bryar December 31, 1979 – November 24, 2024

Former drummer with My Chemical Romance

Will Cullen Hart: June 14, 1971 – November 29, 2024

Founding guitarist of psychedelic band the Olivia Tremor Control

December

Jon Camp: Died December 13, 2024

Renaissance and Roy Wood bassist

Mike Brewer: April 14, 1944 – December 17, 2024

Founder of folk-rockers Brewer & Shipley, writer of One Toke Over The Line

Slim Dunlap: August 14, 1951 – December 18, 2024

The replacement Replacement

The Replacements - I'll Be You (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Casey Chaos: October 9, 1965 — December 20, 2024

Singer with Amen

Richard Perry: June 18, 1942 – December 24, 2024

Producer of Captain Beefheart, Harry Nilsson, Ringo Starr and more

Eric Carlson: May 22, 1958 – December 29, 2024

Guitarist with The Mentors

Jimmy Carter: October 1, 1924 – December 29, 2024

Rock & Roll President