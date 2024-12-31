In Memoriam: A tribute to the musicians we lost in 2024

Here’s to the rock’n’rollers, among them musicians, producers, songwriters and others in the music industry, who sadly left us in 2024. Thank you for everything, and goodnight.
January
Chris Karrer: January 20, 1947 – January 2, 2024
Former violinist, guitarist, saxophonist and singer with Amon Düül 2
David Soul: August 28, 1943 – January 4, 2024
Actor and soft-rock crooner
Del Palmer: November 3, 1952 – January 5, 2024
Bassist and former partner of Kate Bush
Tony Clarkin: November 24, 1946 – January 7, 2024
Magnum guitarist and songwriter
James Kottak: December 26, 1962 – January 9, 2024
Drummer with Kingdom Come, Scorpions and more
Annie Nightingale: April 1, 1940 – January 11, 2024
Trailblazing BBC DJ and broadcaster
Mary Weiss: December 28, 1948 – January 19, 2024
Lead singer with vocal group the Shangri-Las
Melanie: February 3, 1947 – January 23, 2024
American singer-songwriter
Frank Farian: July 18, 1941 – January 23, 2024
Founder of the Far Corporation and Boney M
Paul Brett: June 20, 1947 – January 31, 2024
Guitarist with The Strawbs, Arthur Brown, Roy Harper and more
February
Wayne Kramer: April 30, 1948 – February 2, 2024
Leader of the MC5, who kicked out the jams!
Toby Keith: July 8, 1961 – February 5, 2024
Country music singer, musician and songwriter
Hans Sahlén: Died February 6, 2024
Early bassist with Canadian melodic rockers Boulevard
Donald Kinsey: May 12, 1953 – February 6, 2024
Guitarist with the Kinsey Report
Mojo Nixon: August 2, 1957 – February 7, 2024 North Carolina-born musician, actor and radio host
Damo Suzuki: January 16, 1950 – February 9, 2024 Vocalist with Krautrock group Can
Paul Martinez: October 6, 1947 – February 9, 2024
Bassist for Robert Plant and more
Steve Wright: August 26, 1954 – February 12, 2024
…In The Afternoon, BBC radio DJ
Ian Aimy May 15, 1944 – February 15, 2024
Tich from 60 pop stars Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich
Greg ‘Fritz’ Hinz: January 23, 1956 – February 16, 2024
Drummer with Canadian hard rockers Helix
Bobby Tench: September 21, 1944 – February 19, 2024
Guitarist and vocalist who played with the Jeff Beck Group, Humble Pie, Streetwalkers and more.
Vitalij Kuprij: July 7, 1974 – February 20, 2024
Multi-instrumentalist with Artension, Ring Of Fire and Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Steve Cheyne: October 11, 1956 – February 20, 2024
Unsung hero of the Glasgow music scene
Keith Martin: April 2, 1934 – February 21, 2024
Radio Caroline DJ and pioneer of pirate broadcasting
John Rowe: April 13, 1942 – February 22, 2024
Pianist with pre-Beatles group The Quarrymen
March
Jim Beard: August 26, 1960 – March 2, 2024
Pianist with the Mahavishnu Orchestra
Brit Turner: February 14, 1967 – March 3, 2024
Drummer with Blackberry Smoke
Brother Dege: Died March 8, 2024 Grammy-nominated American musician and songwriter
Vince Power: April 29, 1947 – March 9, 2024
Promoter and nighttime industry kingpin
Karl Wallinger: October 19, 1957 – March 10, 2024
World Party’s fontman and songwriter
TM Stevens: July 28, 1951 – March 10, 2024
Bass guitarist who played with James Brown, Tina Turner and more
Blake Harrison: Died March 10, 2024
Member of grindcore band Pig Destroyer
Paul Nelson: Died March 10, 2024
Producer, manager and bandmate of Johnny Winter
Eric Carmen: August 11, 1949 – March 11 2024
Solo artist, and ex-frontman with The Raspberries
‘Big’ Mac Baker: Died March 15, 2024
Former guitarist with heavyweight ‘supergroup’ Mammoth
Steve Harley: February 27, 1951 – March 17, 2024
Solo artist and the voice and spirit of Cockney Rebel
Jimmy Hastings: May 12, 1938 – March 18, 2024
Saxophonist for Caravan, Soft Machine and more
Chris Cross: July 14, 1952 – March 25, 2024
Longstanding bassist with Ultravox
Mark Spiro: March 28, 1957 – March 28, 2024
AOR songwriter, recording artist and producer
Pegi Cecconi: Died March 28, 2024
Long-time management employee for Rush
Gerry Conway: September 11, 1947 – March 29, 2024
Drummer with Fairport Convention, Jethro Tull, Steeleye Span, Cat Stevens and more
April
Chan Romero: July 7, 1941 – April 2024
Writer of the Swinging Blue Jeans’ 1959 hit Hippy Hippy Shake
John Sinclair: October 2, 1941 – April 2, 2024
Poet, counterculture figure, political activist and manager of the MC5
Jerry Abbott: April 8, 1942 – April 2, 2024 Father of Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, and country music songwriter
Brian Bethell: November 18, 1949 – April 3, 2024
Bassist with Nine Below Zero
Keith Leblanc: November 10, 1954 – April 4, 2024
Drummer with Tackhead and Little Axe
Graeme Naysmith: Died April 4, 2024
Guitarist with British alt.rockers Pale Saints
CJ Snare: December 14, 1959 – April 5, 2024
Frontman with American melodic rockers FireHouse
Rocket Norton: Died April 5, 2024
Drummer with Canadian hard rockers Prism
Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry: March 19, 1937 – April 7, 2024
American rhythm & blues singer and guitarist
Jon Card: December 11, 1960 – April 8, 2024
Drummer with DOA, SNFU and The Subhumans
Max Werner: December 29, 1953 – April 9, 2024
Drummer with Dutch progressive rockers Kayak
Dickey Betts: December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024
Former guitarist with the Allman Brothers Band
Frank Kozik: November 9, 1936 – April 19, 2024
Producer of The Troggs’ iconic hit Wild Thing
Eddie Sutton: Died April 19, 2024
Singer with New York City hardcore crew Leeway
Mike Pinder: December 27, 1941 – April 24, 2024
Keyboard player and founding member of the Moody Blues
Marty Hill: Died April 24, 2024
Guitarist with American southern rockers Preacher Stone
Robin George: Died April 26, 2024
Midlands-born guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer
Duane Eddy: April 26, 1938 – April 30, 2024
Pioneer of instrumental guitar rock
Gary Floyd: Died April 30, 2024
Frontman of The Dicks and Sister Double Happiness
May
Richard Tandy: March 26, 1948 – May 1, 2024
Keyboard player with the Electric Light Orchestra
Steve Albini: July 22, 1962 – May 7, 2024
American underground rock icon who worked with Nirvana, Big Black, Pixies and more
Tommy Viator: February 8, 1969 — May 7, 2024
Drummer with American heavyweights Disincarnate
John Barbata: April 1, 1945 – May 8, 2024
Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane drummer
Dennis ‘Machine Gun’ Thompson: September 7, 1948 – May 9, 2024
Former drummer with the MC5
David Sanborn: July 30, 1945 – May 12, 2024
Saxophonist for Bowie, the Stones, Eric Clapton and more
John Hawken: May 9, 1940 – May 15, 2024
Keyboard player with Renaissance and Strawbs
Charlie Colin: November 22, 1966 – May 17, 2024
Founding member of American pop-rockers Train
Jon Wysocki: Died May 18, 2024
Dummer with US rockers Staind
John Koerner: August 31, 1938 – May 18, 2024
Member of influential folk-blues trio Koerner, Ray & Glover
Doug Ingle: September 9, 1945 – May 24, 2024
Lead singer and organist with American psychedelic rockers Iron Butterfly
Doug Dagger: October 17, 1967 – May 30, 2024
Frontman of American punk band The Generators
June
Ed Mann: January 14, 1954 – June 1, 2024
Drummer and percussionist for Frank Zappa
Tony Bramwell: Died June 2, 2024
Tour manager for The Beatles, and Apple Records employee
Anna Meek: July 1, 1948 – June 4, 2024
Singer with cult Britishs progressive band Catapilla
Adam Lewis: Died June 5, 2024
Bassist with American pop-punks Fenix*TX
Ranch Sironi: Died June 5, 2024
Bassist with stoner-rockers Nebula
Leon Medica: Died June 9, 2024
Bassist with Louisiana’s LeRoux
Buzz Cason: November 27, 1939 – June 16, 2024
American singer, songwriter and record producer
James Chance: April 20, 1953 – June 18, 2024
Singer and musician from New York’s ‘no wave’ scene
Shifty Shellshock: August 23, 1974 – June 24, 2024
Frontman of rap-rockers Crazy Town
Richard ‘Kinky’ Friedman: November 1, 1944 – June 27, 2024
Texan singer-songwriter, novelist, writer and politician
Peter Collins: January 14, 1951 – June 28, 2024
Producer for Rush, Queensrÿche, Gary Moore and more
July
Tom Fowler: June 10, 1951 – July 2, 2024
Bassist for It’s A Beautiful Day and Frank Zappa
Joe Egan: October 18, 1946 – July 6, 2024
The ‘other half’ of Stealers Wheel
Jack White: Died July 6, 2024
Drummer for Rick Springfield
Paul Haslin: Died July 12, 2024
Drummer with Waysted
Eddie Rosenblatt: Died July 16, 2024
Longtime president of Geffen Records
Happy Traum: May 9, 1938 – July 17, 2024
Greenwich Village folk veteran
Pinche Peach: November 24, 1966 – July 17, 2024
Singer with masked death metal band Brujeria
Jerry Miller: July 10, 1943 – July 20, 2024
Guitarist with Moby Grape
Duke Fakir: December 26, 1935 – July 22, 2024
Original member of Motown vocal group The Four Tops
John Mayall: November 29, 1933 – July 22, 2024
The godfather of British blues
Dick Asher: March 1, 1932 – July 23, 2024
American record industry figure
Bill Crook: Death reported July 24, 2024
Former bassist with Spiritbox
Pat Collier: Died July 27, 2024
Bassist with punks The Vibrators and music producer
Mick Underwood: September 5, 1945 – July 28, 2024
Drummer with Episode Six, Gillan and more
August
Shaun Martin: August 23, 1978 – August 3, 2024
Multi-instrumentalist with jazzfusion band Snarky Puppy
Paul Gilmartin: June 6, 1961 – August 6, 2024
Drummer with the Danse Society
Jack Russell: December 5, 1960 – August 7, 2024
Former lead singer with Great White
Dave Sweetapple: November 8, 1965 – August 7, 2024
Drummer with American rock band Sweet Apple
Carl Bevan: Death reported August 9, 2024
Drummer with Welsh rock trio The 60ft Dolls
Carl Weathersby: February 24, 1953 – August 9, 2024
American blues vocalist, guitarist and songwriter
Charles R Cross: Died August 9, 2024
Acclaimed rock biographer
Chon Travis: Died August 11, 2024
Lead singer with American punk outfit Love Equals Death
Greg Kihn: July 10, 1949 – August 15, 2024
Leader of the Greg Kihn Band
Tore Ylwizaker: August 16, 1970 – August 16, 2024
Multi-instrumentalist and producer for Norwegian band Ulver
Corey Sterling: November 7, 1970 – August 23, 2024
Vocalist for Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Richard Mcphail: September 17, 1950 – August 26, 2024
Key member of Genesis’s backroom team
September
Herbie Flowers: May 19, 1938 – September 5, 2024
Bass player for Bowie, Elton, Lou Reed and more
Zoot Money: July 17, 1942 – September 8, 2024
British keyboard player and bandleader
Michelle Kerr: March 31, 1968 – September 14, 2024
Publicity dynamo and music industry totem
Juan Brujo: Died September 16, 2024
Leader of American grinders Brujeria
JD Souther: November 2, 1945 – September 17, 2024
American singer, songwriter, and actor
Dick Doamande: December 28, 1947 – September 18, 2024
Founding bassist with The Easybeats
Nick Gravenites: October 2, 1938 – September 18, 2024
Guitarist with Electric Flag, Janis Joplin, Mike Bloomfield and others
Freddie Salem: May 15, 1953 – September 23, 2024
Former guitarist with The Outlaws
Kris Kristofferson: June 22, 1936 – September 28, 2024
Pioneering outlaw country figurehead
Dave Allison: January 5, 1956 – September 30, 2024
Original guitarist with Anvil
October
Johnny Neel: June 11, 1954 – October 6, 2024
Member of the Allman Brothers Band and the Dickey Betts Band
Jack Ponti: February 16, 1958 – October 7, 2024
American musician and record producer
S.S. Priest: Died October 8, 2024
Guitarist with D'Molls and Diamond Rexx
Inger Lorre: August 2, 1963 – October 16, 2024
Founder of The Nymphs
Paul Di'Anno: May 17, 1958 – October 21, 2024
Former Iron Maiden singer
Linda LaFlamme: April 13, 1939 – October 23, 2024
Founding keyboardist with It's a Beautiful Day
Phil Lesh: March 15, 1940 – October 25, 2024
Longstanding bassist with the Grateful Dead
Bill Beach: August 8, 1932 – October 28, 2024
Pioneering rockabilly musician
November
Quincy Jones: March 14, 1933 – November 3, 2024
Multiple award-winning record producer, composer and arranger
Andy Leek: December 16, 1958 – November 3, 2024
Original drummer with Dexys Midnight Runners
Shel Talmy: August 11, 1937 – November 13, 2024
Producer of The Who, The Kinks, The Easybeats and more
Dennis Bryon: April 14, 1949 – November 14, 2024
Drummer with Amen Corner, The Bee Gees, Steve Marriott and more
Pete Sinfield: December 27, 1943 – November 14, 2024
King Crimson lyricist
Mike Pinera (September 29, 1948 – November 20, 2024
Guitarist with Iron Butterfly, New Cactus, Alice Cooper
Bob Bryar December 31, 1979 – November 24, 2024
Former drummer with My Chemical Romance
Will Cullen Hart: June 14, 1971 – November 29, 2024
Founding guitarist of psychedelic band the Olivia Tremor Control
December
Jon Camp: Died December 13, 2024
Renaissance and Roy Wood bassist
Mike Brewer: April 14, 1944 – December 17, 2024
Founder of folk-rockers Brewer & Shipley, writer of One Toke Over The Line
Slim Dunlap: August 14, 1951 – December 18, 2024
The replacement Replacement
Casey Chaos: October 9, 1965 — December 20, 2024
Singer with Amen
Richard Perry: June 18, 1942 – December 24, 2024
Producer of Captain Beefheart, Harry Nilsson, Ringo Starr and more
Eric Carlson: May 22, 1958 – December 29, 2024
Guitarist with The Mentors
Jimmy Carter: October 1, 1924 – December 29, 2024
Rock & Roll President